Doodle Launches Natural Language Understanding for Slack

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodle , a leading enterprise scheduling technology, today announced the integration of natural language understanding to its application on Slack , a collaboration hub that connects you to the people and tools you work with everyday. The new service leverages machine learning and AI technologies so users can seamlessly navigate the meeting scheduling process through Slack.

The new natural language understanding feature makes it easier than ever to schedule meetings without ever leaving Slack. Doodle will sync calendars across invitees and surface times where all participants will be available. Not exclusive to Slack users, the integration allows organizers to schedule meetings with participants using both Slack or external email addresses that aren't on the workspace to coordinate meeting times.

"Through our initial integration of the Doodle chatbot on Slack, we recognized there was so much more we could offer users," explains Doodle CEO, Gabriele Ottino. "With that version we were able to identify other scheduling needs. Users want a bot that helps them to easily schedule. We can deliver that with a predictive service based on artificial intelligence. Our team is focused on improving the frustrating process of scheduling meetings, and natural language understanding will do exactly that."

The new feature will also recommend the optimal time for participants to meet based on the title of the meeting, availability of participants, and other signals, including when people normally like to meet. For example, if a participant titles the event, "lunch meetings", natural language understanding will suggest meeting times available during optimal lunch hours where all participants have open availability on their calendars.

"Integrating the natural language understanding feature into the Doodle Bot is another major milestone in our journey to make scheduling simple, easy and intuitive," explains Doodle Product Manager, Netali Jakubovitz. "This feature, paired with our new, machine learning based time recommendations system, enables busy professionals to streamline their meetings with their work conversations in an organic way."

About Doodle

Doodle is the leading enterprise scheduling technology helping the world's largest brands instantly set meetings with clients, colleagues and teams. Tapping into the unique nature of smart scheduling with AI and chatbots, Doodle simplifies the planning of 1:1 and team meetings for busy professionals. As the world's most used online scheduling platform, Doodle has more than 30 million monthly active users. Part of the Swiss media group Tamedia, Doodle AG is headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Belgrade, Berlin, Atlanta and New York City.

SOURCE Doodle

Related Links

https://doodle.com

