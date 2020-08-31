Doodle Sees Strong Growth in Subscriptions and Revenue in First Half of 2020

NEW YORK and ZURICH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodle , the leading enterprise scheduling technology platform, today announced tremendous company growth, led by a 99 percent increase in monthly recurring revenue in Q2 2020, compared to the previous year. Despite the operational and economic impacts of COVID-19 on businesses, Doodle saw paid subscriptions grow to the highest level ever in June 2020, with a 74 percent increase year-over-year.

"Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the online scheduling space and has been made possible through the dedication and hard work of our teams," says Renato Profico, CEO of Doodle. "Through our relentless focus on product innovation and customer success, we have become the trusted online scheduling platform for more than 30 million users around the world, including many Fortune 500 companies. Over the next 12-24 months, we will invest heavily into further developing and innovating our scheduling software to fully address the robust, complex scheduling needs of enterprise businesses."

As part of the tremendous growth, Doodle has achieved a number of important milestones, including:

Deeper Integrations with Slack: In the first half of 2020, the company launched several integrations with Slack to enable business professionals to maximize productivity in channels. These include the introduction of Doodle Bot inside Slack and an AI-powered feature called Book it! . As a launch partner for Slack's UI framework, Block Kit, Doodle has enriched the app experience for users at every turn - from enhancing poll creation with multi-step modals to adding a comprehensive home tab that brings together all Doodle Bot functionality in one place.

Since the recent launch of optimizations, such as the addition of App Home, the number of polls created by Doodle Bot has increased by 50 percent in comparison to the previous quarter. Doodle Bot's "Create a Poll" is also one of the most used Slack app shortcuts. The integration of Doodle within Slack is proving to be tremendously popular and useful to enterprise businesses, with the most active users coming from the education, technology, travel and home goods industries.

Lastly, Doodle can now be utilized by up to 20 organizations in a single Slack channel, as part of Slack Connect . New from Slack, Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organizations to communicate together. For Doodle, the new capability will further simplify intercompany scheduling between multiple parties, such as customers, vendors and partners.

New CPO Hire: Kevin Owens joins Doodle with more than 21 years of experience in enterprise SaaS product development and leadership. Owens was most recently VP of Product at Reveleer, where he led the transformation of the company from a technology-enabled services company to an industry-leading healthcare SaaS platform. As Chief Product Officer, Owens will be laser-focused on advancing the company's enterprise product vision forward into 2021 and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to join Doodle at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey, as it looks to evolve its historically consumer-focused product into a sophisticated, integrated and secure enterprise scheduling platform ," says Kevin Owens, Chief Product Officer of Doodle. "There are three key areas we need to address if we want to support the scheduling needs and priorities of businesses. First, we will explore what's needed to build team-based workflows into the product's feature set. The next two priorities will be to partner with other software providers/app developers to provide a complete offering of integrations and then to expand our platform analytics to deliver enterprise-level insights into how employees are interacting with teams, colleagues and clients."

Exceptional Customer Success: The company has also grown its enterprise customer base significantly over the last 12 months, with a total of 146 enterprise customers as of June 2020. Businesses, such as Deloitte and UC Davis, are using Doodle across a variety of departments (i.e. HR, IT, sales, marketing and C-suite) to simplify, automate and improve their meeting scheduling processes, both internally with teams and colleagues as well as externally with clients, vendors and partners.

About Doodle

Doodle is the leading enterprise scheduling technology helping the world's largest brands instantly set meetings with clients, colleagues and teams. Tapping into the unique nature of smart scheduling with AI and chatbots, Doodle simplifies the planning of 1:1 and group meetings for professionals. As the world's most trusted online scheduling platform, Doodle has more than 30 million monthly active users. Part of the Swiss media group TX Group, Doodle AG is headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Berlin, Atlanta, New York City and Belgrade.

