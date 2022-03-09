DOODLE, SNAP, ADOPT! THE PEDIGREE® BRAND LAUNCHES "RESCUE DOODLES" TO MATCH FAMILIES WITH THEIR DREAM RESCUE DOG

"Every dog deserves a loving home, and Rescue Doodles is the latest program in a long line of initiatives from the PEDIGREE brand promoting adoption," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "This program is unique because it takes a simple, everyday activity for children – doodling – and turns it into a fun way to add a new member to the family."

Approximately 3.1 million dogs enter shelters every year in the U.S.1, just waiting to find their forever homes. With Rescue Doodles, the PEDIGREE brand is continuing its mission to help all dogs find a loving home in a fun and interactive way that gets the whole family involved. The program is simple - to match a doodle with an adoptable dog, grownups can simply snap a photo of their child's masterpiece and text it to the Rescue Doodles number to guide them to an available pup nearby. To try Rescue Doodles for yourself, text 'Doodle' to 717-670-6675 now through April 30.

"Matching dogs with potential adopters is central to what we do, and the Rescue Doodles program is a unique way to bring that to life that gets the whole family involved," said Dana Puglisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Adopt-a-Pet.com, a Kinship company. "We're thrilled to partner with the PEDIGREE brand to power the Rescue Doodles platform using our network of shelters and rescues all across the country."

Rescue Doodles is a fun starting point for adding a dog to the family and getting the whole family involved in the process. There are many factors to consider when adopting or adding a dog to your family, including lifestyle, activity level, other pets, and children. Once matched with a pup, families looking to adopt a dog should schedule a meet and greet with local shelters and potential matches to make sure it's a good fit. Find out more about welcoming a new dog in the PEDIGREE brand's Adoption Guide , and learn more about the Rescue Doodles program at RescueDoodles.com. To join the PEDIGREE brand on its mission to support all dogs in need and end pet homelessness, check out PEDIGREE Foundation at pedigreefoundation.org .

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com .

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, VCA ™, Linnaeus , AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND ™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Adopt-a-Pet.com

Adopt-a-Pet.com is the pet adoption website that connects good pet lovers across the U.S. and Canada with great adoptable pets from more than 19,000 animal shelters and rescues as well as thousands of private owners. As a Kinship company, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

SOURCE PEDIGREE