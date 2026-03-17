Doodles Trained an AI Model on Nothing But Its Own Art. Now the Company Wants to Make a Feature Film with it

The entertainment company behind the TIFF-premiered Dullsville and the Doodleverse launches Doodles AI, a creative tool powered by a model with no scraped training data and no third-party IP

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodles, the next-generation entertainment company behind the Pharrell Williams-executive produced animated special Dullsville and the Doodleverse, today launched Doodles AI, a creative tool powered by Prism 1.0, a proprietary model trained exclusively on Doodles-owned IP. The company spent over a year encoding its original characters, illustrations, and visual language into a system that generates studio-grade imagery without using any third-party training data.

Doodles AI

The company's long-term ambition is to produce the first feature-length animated film created entirely through its own AI systems.

Doodles launched in 2021 and has since grown into a multi-format entertainment franchise spanning animation, music, gaming, merchandise, live events, and brand partnerships. In 2023, the company acquired Golden Wolf, an Emmy-nominated animation studio. In 2024, Doodles premiered its first original short form film, Dullsville and the Doodleverse at the Toronto International Film Festival, executive produced by Pharrell Williams with original music from Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, Lil Yachty, and Swae Lee. The company has partnered with McDonald's on a nationwide holiday campaign, collaborated with Adidas on co-branded products, and released a limited-edition collection with Crocs.

Doodles AI is the company's next major product: proprietary AI that can scale content creation across every format Doodles operates in while keeping every output visually and narratively consistent with the original IP.

How the Model Was Built

Prism 1.0 was trained solely on Doodles-owned IP: original illustrations, character designs, color palettes, and the visual rules the company has developed over five years. No images from other artists were used. No publicly available datasets were incorporated. The model cannot produce outputs in another artist's style because it has never been exposed to another artist's work.

The approach directly addresses the consent and copyright questions that have shaped the conversation around AI in the creative industries. Rather than building on other creators' work, Doodles built exclusively on its own. The company has described this framework as "Artistic Intelligence": AI shaped by a specific creative vision, trained only on that vision's output, and designed to expand creative expression rather than extract from it.

Reimagining Images at Studio-Grade Speed

At launch, Doodles AI's flagship capability allows users to reimagine any image through the Prism 1.0 model. The system, built and powered by SYSTMS, reinterprets uploaded images within the creative language of the Doodles universe, producing studio-grade outputs that are stylistically aligned with the original IP. Prism 1.0 generates these outputs 84,000 times faster than traditional illustration workflows.

From Audience to Collaborators

Doodles AI opens the door for fans, creators, and brand partners to generate content within the Doodles universe for the first time. Anyone with an internet connection can create studio-quality work that stays faithful to Doodles' original artistic vision.

A New Category of Entertainment Infrastructure

Doodles AI represents what the company defines as AI-native IP: intellectual property that is encoded, scaled, and evolved through proprietary AI systems rather than traditional production pipelines. By building its own model on its own art, Doodles has created infrastructure that allows its entertainment universe to grow across animation, gaming, merchandise, and brand partnerships at a speed and scale that was previously impossible.

Having navigated the shift from digital collectibles to a full entertainment franchise, Doodles sees a clear opportunity to do the same with AI. The company's size, speed, and ownership of its own IP give it an advantage that larger studios can't easily replicate.

Prism 1.0 is the first model in a planned series. Upcoming capabilities include prompt-to-image and image-to-video generation.

Availability

Doodles AI is available beginning March 17 at 12 p.m. EST. New features and model upgrades will roll out throughout 2026.

About Doodles

Doodles is a next-generation entertainment company built around the original characters and artwork of creator and CEO Scott Martin (Burnt Toast). Founded in 2021, the company has grown into a multi-format franchise spanning animation, music, gaming, merchandise, and live events. Doodles acquired Emmy-nominated animation studio Golden Wolf in 2023 and premiered Dullsville and the Doodleverse at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, executive produced by Pharrell Williams. The company has partnered with McDonald's, Adidas, Crocs, and others. For more information on Doodles, visit doodles.app. Join our online communities on Twitter, Instagram and Discord.

SOURCE Doodles