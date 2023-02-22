DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Kansas City

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Kansas City, Missouri. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 80 territories across 26 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Jerron and Melanie Batts, an active member of the Army Reserves with a career in Human Resources and a law student respectfully, were looking for a new challenge and a way to build a local legacy. As recent Kansas City transplants, the Batts family officially open their DoodyCalls doors on March 1, 2023, and know their big business can offer the community a way to outsource the dirty work of having pets while giving the Batts team a chance to further integrate into their new stomping grounds, even when the work is messy.

"My wife and I are so excited to embark on our new business journey with DoodyCalls and become a bigger part of the Authority Brands franchise family and know there are invaluable resources that will help propel us to success right in our own neighborhood," said Jerron Batts, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Kansas City. "We are looking forward to growing deep roots in our community by offering our neighbors a valuable and reliable service that can give them back some meaningful time with their beloved pets."

The Batts were originally attracted to the simple structure, fun branding, and valuable service DoodyCalls provides their customers around the country. Looking to find a franchise option that felt like family and offered support, Jerron Batts found a solution in DoodyCalls and parent company Authority Brands' franchise network where the pair felt welcomed and like they had the top-down support at every level.

"Our team at DoodyCalls welcomes the dynamic Batts team into our franchise fold and we are happy to expand our offerings to the Heart of America in Missouri," said Larry Amos, Vice President of DoodyCalls. "With the Kansas City team's tenacity and passion for providing top-level customer service, we are optimistic about their future success in the community and look forward to continuing to support the team as the grow in the coming years."

The Kansas City DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Lees Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Kansas City, and the surrounding areas

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, and deodorizing services.

DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, and deodorizing services. For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the new franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/kansas-city. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 26 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about DoodyCalls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

