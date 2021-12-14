DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in West Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in West Haven, Connecticut. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

A serial entrepreneur and a longtime doggy daycare owner, Dave Harvey decided to bring his pup-centric career full circle. With his Unleashed Doggy Daycare business partner Jasmine Cruz, Harvey committed to a franchise business model with DoodyCalls where he could leverage his current daycare client base and expand the twosome's entrepreneurship portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the DoodyCalls family and the Authority Brands team," said David Harvey, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of West Haven. "Our local team has over 15 years of industry experience and we can't wait to bring our superior service and dedication to both residential and commercial customers to best serve our community and keep pets and their companions happy."

After seeing a DoodyCalls truck in a nearby town while looking for a new business opportunity, Harvey saw a way to leverage his passion for pups and franchise savvy: he could scoop the poop in his own neighborhood. Harvey and his business partner plan to leverage their canine-filled professional and personal experiences to keep the pets and people of West Haven happy.

"Dave's dynamic portfolio, history in franchise entrepreneurship, and passion for pets make him and his team a perfect fit for DoodyCalls and we are excited to have him help our business grow in Connecticut," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "Dave's strong work ethic and business drive will prove to be successful in this new venture."

Harvey's DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Ansonia, Bantam, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Cheshire, Cornwall, Cornwall Bridge, Derby, Gaylordsville, Hamden, Kent, Lakeside, Middlebury, Milford, Morris, Naugatuck, New Milford, New Preston, Orange, Oxford, Prospect, Roxbury, Seymour, Sharon, Shelton, Sherman, South Britain, South Kent, Southbury, Stratford, Trumbull, Washington, Washington Depot, Watertown, West Haven, Woodbridge, and Woodbury.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services. For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the West Haven franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/west-haven/ . DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About DoodyCalls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about DoodyCalls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

