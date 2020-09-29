DOOGEE Launches Its New N30 and S40 Pro Affordable Android 10 Smartphones

DOOGEE N30 Available in Dreamy Blue, Elegant Green, Magic Black and Misty White, the N30 is a Full Netcom smartphone. The 6.55" HD+ Perforated IPS screen has a 93% screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 Aspect Ratio. In addition, the N30 has a 4500mAh large battery and supports 10W Type-C fast charging. Featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM (up to 256GB with an SD card). It's also the Android 10.0 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Also supporting four satellite navigation systems with GPS Galileo, Glonass and Beidou, it's ideal for taking on trips and to prevent getting lost! The Dual SIM makes it easy to transition when away in another country.

DOOGEE S40 Pro

The DOOGEE S40 Pro 4G smartphone is a rugged phone that is designed to be both tough and powerful at a great value price. The 5.45" HD+ IPS screen has 720*1440 resolution, 18:9 Aspect Ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass.Backed by military certification, the 810G device can withstand the most harsh and extreme environments.

The DOOGEE N30 is available in Misty White, Magic Black, Elegant Green and Dreamy Blue from AliExpress for $99.99 and Banggood for $99.99 between September 28th – October 4th.

The DOOGEE S40 Pro is available in Mineral Black, Army Green and Fire Orange from AliExpress for $99.99 and Banggood for $99.99 between September 28th – October 4th.

High resolution imagery is available here

DOOGEE's new slogan is "Live Your Life," delivering fashionable products with new technology, with the aim of becoming the most popular smartphone supplier in the world.

For more information or to discuss a review sample, please contact Kristy [email protected] or [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE DOOGEE

Related Links

http://www.doogee.cc

