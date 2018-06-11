Dooley To Remain At ACC Through The End Of 2019

"Cal's leadership at ACC has been essential to the industry's success in recent years. As ACC members embark on an effort to reduce and eliminate plastic waste in the years to come, the ACC officers felt strongly that Cal's experience and leadership were essential to aligning the global industry around a coordinated strategy," said Bob Patel, ACC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell. "With a little arm twisting and agreement from his gracious wife Linda, we were able to convince Cal to stay on to lead the development of this critical effort."

"The global chemicals and plastics industry has an imperative to fight the spread of mismanaged plastic waste that is increasingly littering our rivers, oceans and landscapes. While plastic products provide countless health, safety, lifestyle and sustainability benefits, those benefits cannot be fully realized unless we take swift and aggressive actions to make the most of all resources and leverage technology to dramatically increase rates of reuse, recycling and recovery of all plastic products," said Dooley. "Ending plastic waste is an issue of personal, as well as professional interest, and I am excited to help lay the foundation for a sustained, global industry effort to address it."

Korn Ferry International was retained to conduct the search for Dooley's replacement when his retirement was announced in April 2018. With Dooley's announcement today, Korn Ferry's efforts have been suspended, but they will resume their search in mid-2019.

