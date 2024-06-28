Doomlings and CGC Cards Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doomlings and CGC Cards announced today a new partnership that will see the two companies promoting each other's products and services.

As part of the partnership, CGC Cards is now accepting submissions of Doomlings collectible cards to be authenticated, graded, and encapsulated by their team of world-class experts.

CGC Logo Imaginary Ends, the expansion from Doomlings.

"When we were developing our little card game back in 2020, we never thought we would see our holofoils treated as collectibles at this level," said Chris Svehla, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Doomlings. "To see them now in CGC's beautiful, crystal-clear holders is validating and humbling as we continue to grow Doomlings into a household name."

For a limited time, collectors can use code DOOMLINGS at www.cgccards.com for $15 off an Associate, Premium, or Elite membership.

CGC Cards will also have an exclusive special edition Doomlings holofoil card to give away at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. While supplies last, collectors can attain the card by dropping off their Doomlings cards for grading at booth #4315.

"It's been wonderful collaborating with Doomlings to elevate both of our brands," said Susan Lulgjuraj, Marketing Manager at CGC Cards. "We are excited to support their passionate community by increasing the value of Doomlings cards while also making it easier and safer for collectors to buy, sell, and collect them."

About Doomlings

Doomlings is a delightful card game for the end of the world. It was crowdfunded on Kickstarter in 2021 by over 10,000 backers and raised over $1M in pledges and pre-orders, putting it in the top tenth of 1% of Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Today it's available in retail stores across the country, including Target and Walmart. Doomlings recently launched Overlush, the game space's first-ever Mystery Expansion, as well as a line of plushies, as it continues to expand into a 360 degree multimedia brand.

About CGC

CGC is the definitive leader in the certification of pop culture collectibles, including comic books, magazines, cards, video games, home video and more. CGC Cards is the division of CGC devoted to the expert grading of collectible cards, including TCGs, sports cards and non-sports cards. CGC accepts Pokémon, Topps, Magic: The Gathering, Panini, Marvel, Upper Deck, Yu-Gi-Oh! and many other brands. CGC is part of the Certified Collectibles Group, whose mission is to empower collectors with services that ignite passion, create value and build community.

SOURCE Doomlings