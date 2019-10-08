Doona™ USA Launches Limited Edition Product

The Doona Vacation will be available for pre-sale on shopdoona.com and select retailers on Oct. 15 and available for purchase on Oct. 28. Through a special partnership with Nordstrom, to coincide with the department store's grand opening in New York City, the Doona Vacation will be available both in store and at Nordstrom.com on Oct. 24.

The Doona is a fully integrated travel system, perfect for families that love to travel. Doona Vacation features a stylish navy blue-striped canopy, faux-leather handlebar sheath, classic navy seat cover, matching Essentials Bag and a UPF 50+ Sunshade Extension. The travel car seat & stroller also comes with standard features like a Bamboo Infant Insert and Head Support, as well as the Doona Latch Base.

Like all Doona strollers, the product transforms from a car seat to a stroller in seconds, so families can travel, navigate urban streets, or access public transportation with ease. Doona is also the only car seat to have been tested and certified in three categories - in addition to offering 3-layer side-impact protection, anti-rebound crash technology and a superior 5-point safety harness.

"The Doona Vacation Limited Edition was inspired by classic Mediterranean style. We are so excited to introduce it to families everywhere, and can't wait to see the response," says Doona founder, Yoav Mazar, "We want families to feel the spirit of a vacation all year long."

Doona™ USA is committed to creating modern products that make parenting simpler. With the release of Doona Vacation Limited Edition, Doona is excited to bring a new, sophisticated take on their flagship product.

About Doona

Doona's voyage began with the founder's desire to create a safe environment for his newborn and his frustration with the impractical infant car seats and strollers of the day. Today, Doona is a visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents and their babies. They're driven by their mission to develop innovative products that positively impact modern-day parenting without compromising on integrated functionality, quality, safety and design.

SOURCE Doona™ USA

Related Links

https://www.shopdoona.com/

