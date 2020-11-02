Door Opener Key is the Gift of the Year

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For all of you germaphobes out there — or just those taking extra precautions right now — The NoContactKey will fight germs and keep harmful viruses away. Because as any germaphobe knows, it's a dirty world out there, and the less you have to touch shared surfaces the better.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a germaphobe out of most of us.

NoContactKey - No Touch Utility Tool Made from a solid piece of brass, the NoContactKey is made to help you "open doors & use on shared surfaces." By using the NoContactKey™ you avoid touching and contaminating yourself. You also lower the risk of spreading germs.

Everyone is hyper aware of the surfaces they're touching and avoiding touching shared surfaces when out and about. It's a tense time, to say the least, and one of the best ways to liven up spirits is by giving gifts. As we begin to head towards the winter avoiding getting sick is probably going to be at the top of everyone's priority list, rightfully so.

The NoContactKey is one the favorite gifts to give this year for avoiding germs in everyday life. Gift one to a friend or yourself and be prepared in surviving these upcoming months of continued pandemic mayhem. The NoContactKey's main job is to prevent and/or minimize coming into contact with all types of illness-causing germs and bacteria on shared surfaces.

https://thenocontactkey.com/pages/no-touch-door-opener-tool-germ-key-antimicrobial-copper-made-in-usa-gadgets-to-fight-coronavirus

Buy a NoContactKey for your boss, employees or clients.

Don Douglas, the inventor tells us "People love when a gift shows how much you care about them and their health. This allows you to share your message of love and social responsibility while also making the best impression on the people in your life." While there are so many great gift choices, the challenge now is to look for thoughtful presents that will lower risk of spreading germs by avoiding high touch surfaces.

No Touch Tool: The Gift of Today and the Future.

Gift-giving is always difficult for the person who has everything; however, it isn't every day that you will come across a gift that will make a better impact in a persons life. With the growing awareness of bacteria and the virus on shared surfaces, people are slowly realizing that there is more to gain when keeping your hands free and to avoid touching door handles, toilets, key pads, ATM keypads, elevator buttons and store checkout payment pads. Making the No Contact Key an incredibly useful tool for everyone.

The NoContactKey is made from solid brass that your loved ones will appreciate. You are also supporting a small family business that supports a worthwhile cause in our nation – a noble project without having to buy from overseas, from a source you do not recognize. Choosing a No Contact Key as a gift for employees and clients are advantageous for a number of reasons, such as:

You are giving a gift that matters. Giving a gift that keeps a person safe shows how much you care about the person. A germ tool has real and lasting value. It is useful, practical, and at the same time beautiful. Choosing a NoContactKey for employees and clients means a higher likelihood that your gift will be used and reused everyday.

Giving a antimicrobial key that is Made in the USA means supporting an a small family business. The NoContactKey company is focused on top quality, high-end products. NoContactKey has a hard-working team of machinists, so their lineup of no touch tools reflect the best that the market has to offer. You are buying the original, not a counterfeit copy.

For more info please visit: https://www.thenocontactkey.com/

