Door.com & Curbio, Inc. Partner To Help Home Sellers Maximize Proceeds From Home Sales With Pre-Sale Renovations

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Door.com, a digital real estate brokerage committed to making it easier, faster and more affordable to sell your home for a $5K flat fee, is thrilled to be partnering with Curbio, Inc. , a rapidly-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovation. The partnership will help ease the home selling process – all while helping homeowners maximize their profits.

Door.com is the quick, friendly, and data-centric real estate brokerage, the solution to the typically stressful and expensive home selling experience. While other real estate brokerages charge 3% of the home price in sell-side realtor commissions, Door.com charges a $5K flat fee to list, market, and sell a home. Their flat fee model has saved their clients a total of $14.5MM in realtor fees since 2015. When working with Door.com, every client has 24/7 access to their online portal to view listing performance, candid buyer feedback, their agent's analysis, and offer details, all in one place. They are also supported by a team of highly responsive licensed agents and marketing specialists through the sale of their home. By guiding their clients every step of the way, Door.com has thousands of happy homeowners across seven states and is making selling a home "a breeze" (as said by multiple customers).

Curbio Inc. offers a one-of-a-kind "renovate now, pay when you sell" model and a seamless, convenient renovation experience. Curbio provides same-day estimates, virtual walkthroughs that leverage 3D video technology, and real-time project communication and updates to both real estate agents and their sellers through the Curbio app. Curbio complements these high-tech benefits with a design-build process that includes complete project management, such as the pre-selection of materials and renovation projects specifically geared towards maximizing return-on-investment for home sellers.

Door.com and Curbio, Inc. will work hand-in-hand to help ease and improve the selling process, while offering customers some of the most affordable and innovative services in the industries. Door.com and Curbio help their sellers sell their homes for more, while saving them time and money.

"We're excited to be partnering with another innovative company that's changing the way people buy and sell homes," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing at Curbio, Inc.

"Door.com is focused on modernizing the outdated real estate industry and its commission model. Our mission is to put money back into the homeowner's pocket and make selling your home easier and faster," said Alex Doubet, Founder of Door.com. "Door.com and Curbio, Inc. are both breaking the molds in their respective industries. Joining forces with another innovative, tech-enabled business will ensure homeowners can maximize the proceeds of their sale."

About Curbio, Inc.

Curbio, Inc. is a venture-funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping Realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. Operations will begin in Chicago, Tampa, and Miami before the end of 2019.

About Door.com

Door.com strives to make home selling faster, easier, and more affordable for homeowners. The digital real estate brokerage has closed $710MM of real estate transactions while saving their clients $14.3MM in realtor fees. Door.com allows home sellers to pay less while saving time and money, all for a $5,000 flat fee at close. Door.com operates across seven states: Texas, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Visit Door.com to learn more.

SOURCE Door.com; Curbio, Inc.

Related Links

https://door.com

