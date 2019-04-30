DoorDash And Chipotle Celebrate One-Year Anniversary Of Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada, today celebrates the one-year anniversary of its nationwide partnership with Chipotle.

For one day only, DoorDash customers in the U.S. and Canada can enjoy free chips and guacamole from Chipotle using the promo code CHIPSNGUAC on all Chipotle orders of $10 or more placed exclusively through DoorDash to honor this milestone. To keep the celebrations going, DoorDash and Chipotle customers can also enjoy free delivery on all Chipotle orders of $10 or more placed through DoorDash or the Chipotle app and on chipotle.com for Cinco de Mayo, available exclusively on May 5th.

Over the past year, DoorDash and Chipotle have developed a deeply integrated relationship to propel their leadership positions within their respective industries. DoorDash was recognized by Edison Trends as the largest on-demand food platform in the U.S., capturing the most market share of total consumer spend. Since the partnership's inception, Chipotle's digital sales powered by DoorDash have become the fastest-growing part of its business.

"Our mission is to help merchants thrive in the convenience economy, and for Chipotle that manifested itself through our relentless focus on building digital solutions that brought them closer to the customer," said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash. "We believe that our partnership with Chipotle is emblematic of where this industry is heading, where a fully-integrated relationship between restaurants and last-mile logistics providers is necessary for mutual, sustainable success."

Over the last 12 months, DoorDash has become Chipotle's biggest national logistics partner, serving over 2,200 Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. Chipotle continues to leverage DoorDash's full suite of merchant products and services to reach new audiences and improve sales, including Drive, DashPass, and a custom point-of-sale technology integration.

DoorDash Drive, the last-mile logistics platform that exclusively powers Chipotle's delivery through its own web and mobile app, has scaled geographically across 99 percent of Chipotle's restaurants in the U.S.

Since joining DashPass—DoorDash's subscription service that offers $0 delivery fees—Chipotle has experienced a double-digit proportion of digital sales coming from DashPass subscribers, with some DashPass loyalists ordering Chipotle over 50 times a month. Chipotle has also played a leading role in DoorDash's marketing efforts, featured in DoorDash's first national television ad.

DoorDash's merchant-first approach to growth, operational excellence, and commitment to quality has enabled the company to build a viable, long-term partnership with Chipotle, changing the game for the industry at large.

"Our focus on digital and delivery stems from the evolving needs of the modern consumer," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "By working with DoorDash, we're able to provide a frictionless delivery experience that brings Chipotle's fresh, real food straight to your door. This partnership has ultimately helped Chipotle create a digital access point that is unparalleled in both speed and convenience in the industry."

For more information on DoorDash's one year anniversary with Chipotle, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

Promotion Terms & Conditions:

1 Year Anniversary Free Item: Offer valid for one (1) order of Chips and Guacamole while supplies last. Offer valid through 4/30/19 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. May not be combined with other offers or promotions.

Use promo code CHIPSNGUAC to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/chipotle-doordash-anniversary .

Cinco de Mayo Free Delivery: Offer valid through 5/5/19. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10. Maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax. Limit one per person. Other fees including taxes and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. May not be combined with other offers or promotions. See full terms and conditions at https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/chipotle-cinco-de-mayo .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

