DoorDash Announces Fifth-Annual Summer of DashPass Savings Event, Offering Members Five Weeks of Exclusive Deals and Epic Prizes

Kicking off June 20th, enjoy summer steals from foodie favorites like Chipotle, Wendy's, and Starbucks, as well as from thousands of retailers and grocers including CVS, ALDI, Lowe's, and more. This year, we have more than 100,000 deals at small and medium-sized businesses exclusively for Summer of DashPass, representing a significantly higher proportion of local offers than ever before. Sign up here to unlock access to thousands of members-only deals and a chance to win summer's most exciting prizes.

Here are just a few of the hottest national deals over the next five weeks, exclusively with DashPass*:

The Official Summer of DashPass Kickoff | June 20 - June 26

Buy one entree, get one free at Chipotle

Free 10-piece boneless wings on orders $30+ at Wingstop

$8 off orders $25+ for new consumers and $8 off orders $30+ for existing consumers at Dollar General

Countdown to Independence Day | June 27 - July 3

Free Whopper Meal on orders $20+ at Burger King

$10 off one alcohol order of $35+. Must be 21+ to order. Drink responsibly.

$10 off one alcohol order of $35+. Must be 21+ to order. Drink responsibly.
40% off orders $45+ (max $20) at Lowe's

50% off orders $50+ (max $30) for new consumers and 40% off orders $60+ (max $30) for existing consumers at ALDI

Celebrate July 4th With All the Essentials | July 4 - July 9

50% off 6-piece or 12-piece combo with boneless or bone-in wing orders at Popeyes

$10 off orders $20+ with Saucy Nuggs at Wendy's

Free Original cheesecake slice with fresh berries on orders of $40+ at The Cheesecake Factory

30% off orders $30+ at CVS

Mid-Summer Savings | July 11 - July 17

$8 off orders $25+ at 7-Eleven

Buy one entree, get one free at Chipotle

$10 off orders $20+ at Starbucks

$10 off orders $20+ at Starbucks
$10 off orders $30+ at Shake Shack

Summer's Final Splash | July 18 - July 24

Buy 2, get $6 off on Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Talenti, Popsicle, Good Humor, Klondike, Yaso, and Breyers products

Buy 2, get $6 off on Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Talenti, Popsicle, Good Humor, Klondike, Yaso, and Breyers products

$10 off orders $30+ at Sweetgreen

40% off orders $40+ (max $20) for new consumers and 30% off orders $50+ (max $20) for existing consumers at Food Lion or Stop & Shop

40% off orders $45+ (max $25) for new consumers and 30% off orders $45+ (max $15) for existing consumers at Petsmart

20% off orders $55+ (max $20) at Ulta*

"Summer is all about exploring new adventures, embracing spontaneity, and making unforgettable memories with loved ones," said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. "Over the past five years, Summer of DashPass has led the way in helping consumers make the most of summer by offering unparalleled selection, convenience and savings. As we continue to listen to what our customers want and work closely with our merchant partners, we're thrilled to offer unprecedented savings for our DashPass members this year."

While summer brings beach days and BBQs, planning and budgeting stress can rain on your parade. That's why this year, DoorDash is offering members five once-in-a-lifetime, super-sized prizes designed to make this your best summer ever. Every Summer of DashPass purchase you make automatically enters you for a chance to win unforgettable experiences like tickets to one of the hottest tours in the world, WNBA season tickets, travel to delectable destinations across the world, and inflation-busting gas and groceries steals that will surely make this a summer you won't forget.

Week 1 | June 20 - June 26 | The Ultimate Summer Era: We're kicking off the first week of Summer of DashPass across the pond – you'll have the chance to win four tickets to the hottest concert in London . The only question is, are you ready for it?

We're kicking off the first week of Summer of DashPass across the pond – you'll have the chance to win four tickets to the hottest concert in . The only question is, are you ready for it? Week 2 | June 27 - July 3 | The Ultimate Beach Experience: There's nothing more quintessentially summer than a beach house vacation. We're taking this to the next level with Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, with an all-expenses paid trip to Miami . The trip includes five days in a hip and modern six-bedroom in the heart of vibrant Miami Shores , complete with a "DashPass concierge" for all your summer and grocery needs.

There's nothing more quintessentially summer than a beach house vacation. We're taking this to the next level with Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, with an all-expenses paid trip to . The trip includes five days in a hip and modern six-bedroom in the heart of vibrant , complete with a "DashPass concierge" for all your summer and grocery needs. Week 3 | July 4 - July 9 | The Ultimate Cheesecake Passport: DashPass is your big ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world this summer. In partnership with The Cheesecake Factory, we're giving you the chance to win the ultimate global taste test of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary slices and iconic menu in four famous cities. This "Slice Around the World" travel package includes a two-week getaway for two featuring four visits to The Cheesecake Factory locations in Beverly Hills , Mexico City , Dubai and Bangkok .

DashPass is your big ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world this summer. In partnership with The Cheesecake Factory, we're giving you the chance to win the ultimate global taste test of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary slices and iconic menu in four famous cities. This "Slice Around the World" travel package includes a two-week getaway for two featuring four visits to The Cheesecake Factory locations in , , and . Week 4 | July 11 - July 17 | The Ultimate Game Time: We're coming in with a clutch assist for basketball fans. With WNBA fandom at a fever pitch, we're giving away season tickets to your favorite WNBA team for the rest of this season and all of the 2025-2026 season.

We're coming in with a clutch assist for basketball fans. With WNBA fandom at a pitch, we're giving away season tickets to your favorite WNBA team for the rest of this season and all of the 2025-2026 season. Week 5 | July 18 - July 24 | The Ultimate Inflation Buster: While summer might be winding down by late July, inflation continues to drive prices up, so we're giving you the chance to win free gas (for two cars!) and groceries for an entire year.**

Here's how to enter***:

Entering the sweepstakes is simple:

Join DashPass: Not a DashPass member? Sign up here to unlock access to the sweepstakes and thousands of members-only deals. Shop Summer of DashPass Deals: Check out the available deals each week on DoorDash. For each week you make a purchase, you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win that week's sweepstakes. Stay Tuned While Shopping: Winners will be notified via email each week, so keep an eye on your inbox!

DashPass continues to be the most affordable way to order on DoorDash with unlimited $0 delivery fees for members. On average, DashPass members save $5 per eligible order and, since launching DashPass in 2018, members have saved over $10 billion globally. We have steadily expanded the number of categories we offer while increasing the benefits of a DashPass membership, adding over 150,000 grocery, retail, beauty and non-restaurant shops to the DoorDash platform. We're continuing our commitment to make delivery more accessible than ever by bringing our members unbeatable offers and deals from many of your favorite national brands to local restaurants, grocers, retail stores, and more across the country.

*Terms and conditions apply to all offers.

DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

**One year of free groceries will be provided in the form of a DoorDash gift card. One year of gas for two cars will be in the form of a check

**No Purchase Necessary. 50 US/DC, 18+. Rules apply. Find full terms and conditions here.

