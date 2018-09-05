DoorDash Arrives In The Charleston Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 950 Local Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers with their favorite restaurants through door-to-door delivery, today announced its launch in the Charleston area, delivering from more than 950 local restaurants. DoorDash currently operates in more than 1,200 cities across the country.

Starting today, DoorDash will be available in the following seven cities in Charleston County:

Charleston

Mount Pleasant

Goose Creek

Hanahan

James Island

North Charleston

West Ashley

Customers in the area can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a wide selection of restaurants including Red Lobster , Applebee's and Wendy's .

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Charleston, deliveries for the next month will be $1 for all orders over $15. New users can also use the code CHSDASH for $5 off their first order of $15 or more, valid through November 17, 2018.

"We love our South Carolina community and are delighted to open up our platform to seven new cities in the state with this launch," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. "We've had our eye on the Charleston area for some time and are thrilled to now offer local residents delivery from some of their favorite neighborhood restaurants."

For more information on DoorDash's launch in Charleston, visit the blog here . To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 1,200 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

