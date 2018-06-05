DoorDash Arrives In The Honolulu Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 800 Local Restaurants

Customers in the Honolulu area can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a wide selection of local and national favorites, including Hawaiian Pie Company, The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy's, and Jack In the Box.

"Our family is very excited to be partnering with DoorDash to provide customers with a convenient way to enjoy our artisan pies," said Matt Spencer, Retail Manager of Hawaiian Pie Company. "Whether it's our baked or frozen pies, DoorDash makes it easier than ever to serve more customers in Honolulu."

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Honolulu, deliveries for the next two weeks will be $1.99, with a free delivery for first-time users. Users can also use the code LULUDASH for $5 off orders of $15 or more through July 5th, 2018.

"Honolulu is known for its diverse culture, where the local food scene spans international and island flavors," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. "It's this rich heritage that inspired our launch, and we're excited to extend our footprint outside of the continental United States and provide island residents with their favorite foods delivered straight to their door."

For more information on DoorDash's launch in Honolulu, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 850 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

