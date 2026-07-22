DoorDash Launches Instant Deposits for DoorDash Crimson with Astra

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astra's Payments Cloud now powers instant deposits for DoorDash Crimson, DoorDash's banking product designed for Dashers.

DoorDash Crimson provides financial services and on-demand access to earnings for the Dasher community. With instant deposits running on Astra's Payments Cloud, Dashers can now add funds from external accounts in real time using Visa Direct and Mastercard Send, expanding how and when they can use their DoorDash Crimson Visa® Debit Card for everyday spending.

DoorDash Crimson

DoorDash Crimson integrated Astra's payments infrastructure to enable real-time access to funds while reducing the operational complexity that often comes with supporting faster payments. The integration includes payment execution, workflow automation, optimized card authorization, embedded risk controls, and automated treasury functionality, helping ensure secure and reliable instant settlement at scale.

"We chose Astra because their platform architecture combines instant payments with automated treasury capabilities in a single system," said Nancy Yang, Director, Strategy & Operations at DoorDash. "The ease of integration and consistent performance gave us confidence we could support DoorDash Crimson at scale."

Astra's Payments Cloud provides a unified infrastructure layer connecting major payment rails including Visa Direct, Mastercard Send, RTP, FedNow, and ACH, through a single API. Companies building financial products don't need to stitch together multiple vendors or manage settlement complexity in-house. They connect to Astra and move money.

"DoorDash operates at a scale where reliability and speed are critical," said Gil Akos, CEO of Astra. "Velocity matters. Reliability matters. And when you're processing transfers for millions of people who depend on their Dasher income, there's no room for lag. We built the Payments Cloud to provide infrastructure that makes real-time money movement dependable and straightforward for teams building modern financial products."

The launch reflects a broader shift toward real-time payments infrastructure that behaves more like a cohesive product rather than a collection of separate applications and tools. Platforms increasingly want integrated workflows that reduce operational burden while giving users faster access to their money – and that is exactly what Astra delivers.

DoorDash is a technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Starion Bank, Member FDIC.

The DoorDash Crimson Deposit Account is established by Starion Bank, Member FDIC. The DoorDash Crimson Visa Debit Card is issued by Starion Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain fees, terms, and conditions are associated with the approval, maintenance, and use of the Deposit Account and Card. If you have any questions regarding your Deposit Account or Card, you should consult your Deposit Account Agreement and Fee Schedule found in the Crimson Hub of the Dasher mobile app, on the DoorDash Crimson website at doordashcrimson.com, or contact us toll-free at 1-855-973-1040. Starion Bank does not endorse or sponsor and is not affiliated with third-party products or services offered or advertised by DoorDash.

Astra is the Payments Cloud, a vertically integrated platform that powers real-time money movement for modern businesses through a single, unified API. By handling the hardest parts of payments out of the box, from multi-rail access and treasury automation to security and compliance, Astra helps companies launch faster, scale confidently, and turn payments into a competitive advantage.

Learn more at astrafi.com

SOURCE Astra