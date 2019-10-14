DoorDash Launches Its First Shared Commissary Kitchen, Offering Customers More Restaurant Selection

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, is launching a shared commissary kitchen with multiple restaurants under one roof. The brand's to-go-only concept, DoorDash Kitchens, is located in Redwood City, California. With DoorDash Kitchens, this is the first time popular locally-founded and national restaurants including Nation's Giant Hamburgers, Rooster & Rice, Humphry Slocombe, and The Halal Guys will offer delivery, pickup, and group order options to local residents across the California Peninsula area.

DoorDash Kitchens provides on-demand delivery access from popular restaurants to customers across seven Bay Area markets including Atherton, Belmont, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Carlos, and Woodside. Pickup options are available to customers in 13 key suburban markets including Atherton, Belmont, Burlingame, Foster City, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, and Woodside.

Customers within range of DoorDash Kitchens can open up the DoorDash app and find these beloved restaurants in their feed, a welcome surprise from the far distances customers previously would travel to access their favorite foods. To celebrate the grand opening, DoorDash is offering $0 delivery fees to DoorDash Kitchens' restaurants including Nation's Giant Hamburgers, Rooster & Rice, Humphry Slocombe, and The Halal Guys through the end of the year.

"We are constantly working on innovations that help merchants find new, meaningful ways to reach customers and run their businesses more efficiently," said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Business Verticals at DoorDash. "We launched DoorDash over six years ago in the Peninsula, and can't wait to bring even more selection to the local community we know and admire."

DoorDash connects brick-and-mortar restaurants to the online convenience economy, providing businesses with transformational access to expand their reach and revenue. With DoorDash Kitchens, merchants can access new customers in neighboring communities without the same overhead costs involved in opening additional store locations. DoorDash Kitchens provides the infrastructure, maintenance, marketing, and last-mile logistics, offering an end-to-end solution that enables restaurateurs to focus on creating delicious meals.

"Given our founders' Bay Area roots, we are always interested in how technology can change the way food is delivered and shared," said Min Park, Chief Financial Officer of Rooster & Rice. "We were impressed by the overall partnership and scale DoorDash could reach with this concept, and we found the notion of a delivery-only kitchen in Redwood City very appealing as it helps us test out demand in new markets, reaching new customers and areas quickly."

DoorDash works in close partnership with each merchant, co-designing the DoorDash Kitchens' space with the restaurants to customize the environment to their needs. DoorDash hopes to empower a new set of entrepreneurs to thrive on the platform, further enabling customers to access their favorite restaurants and local delicacies at the touch of a button.

DoorDash Kitchens will build its team of up to 50 full or part-time employees in the Redwood City area as well as create flexible work opportunities for Dashers. With multiple restaurants in a shared space, DoorDash will empower these merchants to offer their customers new menu offerings and pairings unique to the DoorDash Kitchens' restaurants.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

