DoorDash Will DoorDash Stuff From All the Big Game Ads to One Lucky Viewer

You heard that right: DoorDash is delivering big for the Big Game.

Head to doordash-all-the-ads.com, to see the growing list of prizes as DoorDash "ads them to the cart." The grand prize winner can expect to see cars, gifts and goodies from multiple beloved brands airing ads during the Big Game like Doritos Dinamita®, Dove, Kia, MTN DEW® Baja Blast®, M&M'S®, OREO Cookies, Popeyes, REESE's Peanut Butter Cups, Starry™, and many, many, many, many more!

"DoorDash was founded 10 years ago with a simple mission: grow and empower local economies. What started out as connecting consumers with their favorite local restaurants has transformed into a multi-category marketplace where you can get pretty much anything from your local neighborhood delivered – from food, to flowers, alcohol, retail items, and more – straight to your door," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO, DoorDash. "We believe there's no better way to showcase what's possible with DoorDash than literally delivering all the Big Game ads to one lucky winner."

With its wide selection of retail partners, consumers can find nearly 2 million products on the DoorDash app - from clothing and makeup to household essentials. Now, more than 99% of DoorDash's monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant retailer on the DoorDash marketplace app.

Enter DoorDash's biggest sweeps during football's biggest event.

Here's how to enter:

Bookmark www.doordash-all-the-ads.com and tune in to the game on February 11th . Watch the DoorDash commercial to crack the code and enter it at www.doordash-all-the-ads.com . Hold your breath, press 'submit now' and keep your fingers crossed.

Today's announcement marks DoorDash's third time advertising in the Big Game and quickly follows the launch of its new brand platform, 'Your Door to More.' By showcasing how DoorDash provides convenient access to restaurants, grocery and retail stores, pet and beauty supplies and more, the new platform underscores DoorDash's mission to grow and empower local economies and make the best of every neighborhood available to consumers on-demand.

The :30 Big Game spot was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Emmy-Nominated director, Mike Diva, best known for his video shorts on SNL. Laurence Fishburne's iconic voice is featured throughout the work. The multi-layered 360 campaign also includes external partnerships with more than a dozen brands, 24/7 social engagement, teasers and DoorDash's first-ever Dashspondent Lonnie IIV , a larger than life personality, who will report on the entire experience every step of the way. For more information, head to www.doordash-all-the-ads.com .

*Terms & Conditions.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 2/11/24 at 3:30 pm PT & ends 2/11/24 at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 21+ years of age at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. Sponsor: DoorDash, Inc. For full details, see Official Rules at www.doordash-all-the-ads.com. Prize depictions are for illustrative purposes only. Prizes will be awarded after winner verification. Actual prize subject to Sponsor's discretion & depends on ads, featured products (excluding restricted product categories) & availability.



