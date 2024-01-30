DoorDash Will DoorDash Stuff From All the Big Game Ads to One Lucky Viewer

News provided by

DoorDash

30 Jan, 2024, 06:59 ET

Win all the snacks, every vehicle, and, honestly, who knows what else from every commercial that airs during the broadcast in the most expansive Big Game giveaway ever

Head to www.doordash-all-the-ads.com to learn more

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the leading local commerce platform, unveiled its plans to engage fans on Sunday, February 11th with a first-of-its-kind sweepstakes that shows how consumers can get just about anything on DoorDash. Timed to football's biggest event, DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the commercials – awarding one lucky winner with items advertised throughout the duration of the game.* From cars to snacks to desserts, self-care products and even tax service, DoorDash will give it all away. Just crack the code during DoorDash's Big Game commercial for a chance to obtain it all.

You heard that right: DoorDash is delivering big for the Big Game.

Head to doordash-all-the-ads.com, to see the growing list of prizes as DoorDash "ads them to the cart." The grand prize winner can expect to see cars, gifts and goodies from multiple beloved brands airing ads during the Big Game like Doritos Dinamita®, Dove, Kia, MTN DEW® Baja Blast®, M&M'S®, OREO Cookies, Popeyes, REESE's Peanut Butter Cups, Starry™, and many, many, many, many more!

"DoorDash was founded 10 years ago with a simple mission: grow and empower local economies. What started out as connecting consumers with their favorite local restaurants has transformed into a multi-category marketplace where you can get pretty much anything from your local neighborhood delivered – from food, to flowers, alcohol, retail items, and more – straight to your door," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO, DoorDash. "We believe there's no better way to showcase what's possible with DoorDash than literally delivering all the Big Game ads to one lucky winner."

With its wide selection of retail partners, consumers can find nearly 2 million products on the DoorDash app - from clothing and makeup to household essentials. Now, more than 99% of DoorDash's monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant retailer on the DoorDash marketplace app.

Enter DoorDash's biggest sweeps during football's biggest event.

Here's how to enter:

  1. Bookmark www.doordash-all-the-ads.com and tune in to the game on February 11th.
  2. Watch the DoorDash commercial to crack the code and enter it at www.doordash-all-the-ads.com.
  3. Hold your breath, press 'submit now' and keep your fingers crossed.

Your Door to More.

Today's announcement marks DoorDash's third time advertising in the Big Game and quickly follows the launch of its new brand platform, 'Your Door to More.' By showcasing how DoorDash provides convenient access to restaurants, grocery and retail stores, pet and beauty supplies and more, the new platform underscores DoorDash's mission to grow and empower local economies and make the best of every neighborhood available to consumers on-demand.

The :30 Big Game spot was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Emmy-Nominated director, Mike Diva, best known for his video shorts on SNL. Laurence Fishburne's iconic voice is featured throughout the work. The multi-layered 360 campaign also includes external partnerships with more than a dozen brands, 24/7 social engagement, teasers and DoorDash's first-ever Dashspondent Lonnie IIV, a larger than life personality, who will report on the entire experience every step of the way. For more information, head to www.doordash-all-the-ads.com.

*Terms & Conditions.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 2/11/24 at 3:30 pm PT & ends 2/11/24 at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 21+ years of age at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. Sponsor: DoorDash, Inc. For full details, see Official Rules at www.doordash-all-the-ads.com. Prize depictions are for illustrative purposes only. Prizes will be awarded after winner verification. Actual prize subject to Sponsor's discretion & depends on ads, featured products (excluding restricted product categories) & availability.

Contact: press@doordash.com

SOURCE DoorDash

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.