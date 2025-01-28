Doorify MLS and CMAsnap Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring New Real Estate Pricing Technology Into Their Platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doorify MLS, a leading innovator in the real estate technology sector, and the creators of the cutting-edge Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) tool CMAsnap, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at integrating fresh pricing technology into the platform, enabling more accurate and dynamic property valuation insights, and broadening the choices for real estate professionals to analyze and present property data.

The collaboration will integrate CMAsnap's advanced analytics and intuitive interface into the Doorify MLS platform, enabling agents and brokers to generate accurate, visually compelling CMAs with just a few clicks. By combining Doorify MLS's comprehensive listing database with CMAsnap's powerful algorithms, this partnership promises to set a new standard for market analysis tools.

CMAsnap was designed by agents and appraisers to make CMAs smarter, faster, and more persuasive Post this

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Efficiency: Real estate professionals can create detailed CMAs in seconds directly within the Doorify MLS interface, reducing time spent on manual data compilation.





Accurate Insights: CMAsnap's proprietary technology ensures precision in market comparisons, empowering agents to provide clients with trustworthy recommendations.





Professional Presentation: CMAsnap's sleek, customizable reports help agents stand out by delivering data in an informative and visually appealing format.





Integrated Workflow: Users can now access CMAsnap without leaving the Doorify MLS platform, ensuring a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

Leadership Perspectives: "At Doorify MLS, we are committed to equipping real estate professionals with tools that enhance their productivity and success," said Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS. "Partnering with Valuease, Inc. and offering CMAsnap through our platform aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative choices that empower our members."

Tom Cunningham, Founder of CMAsnap, added, "CMAsnap was designed by agents and appraisers to make CMAs smarter, faster, and more persuasive. By collaborating with Doorify MLS, we're thrilled to extend our reach and help even more professionals establish their proficiency, convert their opportunities and elevate their business through data-driven decision-making."

Availability: The CMAsnap integration with Doorify MLS will be available to subscribers starting February 4th. Existing Doorify MLS users can explore CMAsnap's capabilities for 30 days without additional fees.

About Doorify MLS: Doorify MLS is the operating system for over 15,000 real estate brokers and agents in five REALTOR® associations in and beyond the Research Triangle area. Doorify's mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that's increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, Doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit www.doorifymls.com .

About Valuease, Inc.: Valuease, Inc. is the developer of CMAsnap, a state-of-the-art CMA tool that simplifies property analysis and helps real estate professionals make data-backed decisions. Committed to innovation, Valuease, Inc. strives to deliver solutions that bridge the gap between complex data and actionable insights.

