Doorlight: Navigating the Future of Real Estate with Agility and Vision

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the proposed National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement, which is yet to be confirmed by the courts, Doorlight reaffirms its commitment to leading the real estate industry through transparency, choice, and consumer empowerment. Founders Jay Grewal and Nick Roe have positioned Doorlight at the forefront of innovation, ready to adapt and seize new opportunities presented by the evolving real estate landscape.

Prepared for Change, Poised for Growth

The proposed NAR settlement could reshape the way commissions are communicated and introduce the requirement for written buyer broker agreements, marking a significant shift in the industry. Doorlight's array of client-centric plans, including 0% listing side commission and up to 1% cash back for buyers, exemplifies the company's dedication to serving the best interests of its clients. "While we await the court's confirmation of the settlement, we are ready to pivot our services to align with new regulations, ensuring Doorlight remains a beacon of opportunity and innovation in the real estate sector," says Nick Roe.

Embracing Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty

Doorlight's commitment to flexibility and innovation ensures the company is well-equipped to navigate the uncertainties of the proposed settlement. "This moment presents a tremendous opportunity for Doorlight to lead the charge in redefining the real estate experience for homeowners and buyers alike," Jay Grewal adds. The company's proactive approach to adapting its business model and services positions Doorlight to thrive in a potentially transformed market landscape.

For more information about how Doorlight is setting new standards in the real estate industry, visit www.Doorlight.com.

Terms and minimums for all plans apply. Doorlight Inc is a licensed CA brokerage Dre 02219383

SOURCE Doorlight Inc