Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger To Attend WEEDCon Cannabis Expo

The tournament will be separate but in conjunction with this years WEEDCon - a cannabis education and networking expo promoting the medical benefits of cannabis and CBD sponsored by Dime Industries, Sun Brand CBD and Immersia providing same day testing for all non-vaccinated attendees.

Known for launching cannabis brands like Wyclef Jeans Boom Bap award winning infused preroll (2020) WEEDCon is celebrating the launch of Koan's ground breaking Cordials. Resonate Blends the maker of single-serve cannabis-based Koan® Cordials will introduce their cutting edge product at this years WEEDCon.

Koan® Cordials are scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with quick onset, and predictable intensity allowing people orchestrate their state of mind. For cannabis consumers looking for a precise and easy to use product, Koan Cordials offer formulated blends of THC, CBD, Terpenes, and Botanicals that provide a refined cannabis experience.

Exhibitors at WEEDCon display the future of cannabis with cutting edge products and innovative methods of cannabis consumption to provide the maximum medical benefit for the consumer. Both CBD and THC have been proven to help with common ailments such as sleeplessness, anxiety, pain and inflammation and even anti-cancer properties*

"We are delighted to formally announce the launch of Koan's Cordials at the 2021 Weedcon on the Green Cannabis Conference. We are excited to present to the industry our first product line, Koan Cordials to the California cannabis retail channel." Says Geoff Selzer, Resonate Blends, CEO.

WEEDCon cannabis conference will include a Robby Krieger Art auction, a Luncheon with Cannabis Chef of the Year Chef Matt sponsored by Sun Brand, Ispire and Dime Industries, the WEEDCon Cup awards, education speakers and special entertainment. Guests will enjoy live music with Edward (Ed) Roth (Robby Krieger of the Doors, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr) with John Haynes on bass, Kenny Williams on drums and singer Lenka Shockley.

No cannabis consumption or sales are allowed.

*www.cancer.gov search CBD cures cancer

www.weedconproductions.com, www.koan.life

