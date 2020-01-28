Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, Wyclef Jean perform at WEEDCon Cannabis Conference

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WPI -- On Thursday, January 23rd the third annual WEEDCon concluded capping two days of cannabis education and networking with 60 exhibitors and more than 1,000 guests. Head lining entertainment for WEEDCon day one included Doors guitarist Robby Krieger with The New Experience and Little Feat's Fred Tackett and the Silver Strings. Day two music included Alec King, the Brandon Brown Collective and a special performance by three time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean.

Sponsored by Greenstone Distribution, Top Shelf Cultivation and Honey Dew Farms, WEEDCon, is a two day cannabis education conference featuring distributors, brands and farms from the cannabis industry. Held as a fundraiser for nonprofit Safety Harbor Kids, WEEDCon guests enjoyed food prepared by cannabis culinary artist, Chef Matt, music, exhibitors and specialty areas including a Farmers Market, a Health and Wellness Area and the WEEDCon Buyers Cup awards with celebrity judge David Crosby. The WEEDCon Buyers Cup (so named for the dispensary buyers who judge) gives awards for excellence in cannabis products including best flower, concentrate, edibles, drinks, topicals, tinctures and best dispensary.

Safety Harbor Kids (SHK) is supported by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Robby Krieger, Danny Seraphin, Tony Braunegal, Albert Lee, Fred Tackett, Peter Asher and other music greats and provides education programs in the areas of college, career, music and the arts for parentless children. WEEDCon ticket sales will go to support education programs benefit disadvantaged children.

Exhibitors at WEEDCon include Greenstone Distribution, Genius Products, Palomar Craft Cannabis, Honey Dew Farms, Manzanita Naturals, Hush, LED Truck Media, Surfside, Supherb, Fiddlers Greens, Talking Trees Farms, Cannabis Talk Radio, TKO Edibles, Mohave Reserve, APOP Media, Dreamt, California Dreamin', Sensi Magazine, Top Shelf Cannabis, Sol Spirit Farm, Awakened, Greenshock Farms, Big Sur Extracts, Sunderstorm, Kanha, Kushy Punch, ILO Vapor, Nuvata, Chef Matt, Edibles List, NUGL, High Season, Mother Nature's Remedy, From the Earth, Safety Harbor Capital, The Packaging Company, Fuego, SC Labs, Emerald Sky Edibles, High Season, New World Packaging, BDS Analytics, Anresco Labs, Rove, Green Bits, Weedopoloy420, Gre33n Solutions, and Sun Brand CBD.

As cannabis is now legal in 11 US states, including California, consumers are flocking to buy the newly legal products that ease symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, stress, pain, inflammation and even cancer. Consumers are now looking to trusted education events like WEEDCon to make smart and safe choices. The next WEEDCon is WEEDCon West in Hollywood, CA in June. www.weedconproductions.com

