Doors Market to Reach $206.6 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.2%: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Doors Market by Type (Interior Doors, Exterior Doors), by Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, Plastic, Others), by Mechanism (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Increase in the trend of multifamily housing, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector such as airports, malls, corporate offices, and others, development of energy efficient doors, increase in the standard of living, and rapid urbanization in various countries around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global doors market. On the other hand, requirement of specialized equipment and skills for their installation is expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, rise in home renovation and improvement in new construction activities are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.



COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global doors market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the stoppage of various home renovation and constructions activities due to prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

Thus, the demand for doors drastically reduced during the pandemic.

In addition, closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of doors during the pandemic, further aggravated the impact on the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The exterior doors segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on type, the exterior doors segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to rise in consumer expenses on home remodelling and restructuring. The interior doors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in the household furnishing sector.

The wood segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on material, the wood segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its thermal insulation properties, strong aesthetics, high strength, and high utility of wood. The glass segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use in light institutional and commercial applications.

The swing doors segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on mechanism, the swing doors segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the large adoption of hinged doors globally. The sliding doors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to a shift toward space-efficient residential and commercial properties.

The Asia-Pacific region to hold the lion's share

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increased investment in tourism by private as well as public sector, which has also led to increased construction activities in the region. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Prominent Players of the Market:

Assa Abloy Group

Dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.

Manusa Gest, S.L.

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Portlap

