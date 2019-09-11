DoorX Homes Helps New Jersey Homeowners "Flip Their Own Home" Before Selling

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris County, New Jersey based real estate startup DoorX Homes is reinventing the home selling process.

DoorX Homes is helping sellers "flip their own home" that is either outdated or in need of repair. The company's business model differs by funding 100% of the costs and managing the home improvement process from design to construction creating less hassle for the homeowner. The cost for all updates is paid until the home is sold with no interest or fees.

The focus is on key cosmetic improvements that will attract more buyers, help sell much faster and for the highest price. The company claims on average sellers can earn $25,000-$50,000 in extra profits after updates with less time on the market.

Sellers can leave up to $100,000 behind by selling their outdated home at a discount compared to its higher updated market value. DoorX Homes maximizes seller profits which is also typically tax free.

Projects include painting, cleaning, general repairs, bathrooms, kitchens and of course curb appeal. By leveraging an efficient process projects are completed quicker and pricing is said to be competitive to increase seller ROI.

The company has also partnered with top local agents that will list homes for a discounted commission rate.

Website: DoorXHomes.com

