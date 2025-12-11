Doosan Bobcat Brings AI Out of the Cloud and Onto the Jobsite at CES 2026

WEST FARGO, N.D., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Bobcat, a Doosan Group company and a leading global equipment manufacturer, will unveil a series of groundbreaking technologies at CES 2026 that bring artificial intelligence out of the cloud and onto the jobsite, delivering smarter, more intuitive equipment designed to simplify the operator experience.

As the construction industry faces major shifts, Bobcat is solving against three critical challenges to support the future of work:

Transitions in the construction industry workforce

Inconvenient equipment downtime

Increasing jobsite complexity

At CES, Bobcat will preview innovations built specifically to address these priorities with accessible, human-first design.

Making Machines Easier to Operate

The industry is at a critical inflection point: 41% of the U.S. construction workforce is expected to retire by 2031*, taking decades of expertise with them. Bobcat will introduce AI-driven capabilities intended to simplify equipment operation for the next generation of workers. These advancements will deliver real-time guidance and simplify complex tasks for novice operators, while helping experienced operators boost productivity and enhance precision.

Diagnosing and Fixing Machines Faster

Equipment downtime slows progress and reduces productivity—especially for owners relying on a single machine to complete the job. Bobcat will showcase an AI-powered innovation that accelerates diagnostics and troubleshooting by giving technicians fast access to machine insights, historical repair knowledge and guided support, helping keep equipment up and running and jobs moving forward.

Enhancing Jobsite Awareness

Modern jobsites are becoming increasingly complex. Bobcat will preview radar technology designed to aid operator awareness, detect hazards and help the operator address collision risks through real-time monitoring and interventions.

In addition to these AI-driven advancements, Bobcat will also debut:

A next-generation operator display experience that integrates essential jobsite information directly into the operator's field of view

A forward-looking concept machine

A rugged, stackable electric power system for compact equipment

Together, these technologies represent Bobcat's vision for bringing AI and next-generation intelligence to where it matters most: on the ground, in the machine and in the hands of the people doing the work.

Full details and demonstrations will be revealed during Bobcat's CES Media Days press conference on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. in Mandalay Bay I, with immersive experiences available in the Doosan booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall 5840.

*According to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

About Bobcat

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About Doosan Group

Doosan Group, founded in 1896, is one of South Korea's oldest and most established corporations. Today, it is a global leader driving innovation across three core business pillars: Clean Energy, Smart Machines, and Advanced Materials. Leveraging its technological strengths in next-generation energy solutions—including SMRs and gas turbines—as well as global industrial technologies such as Bobcat compact equipment and AI-powered robotic solutions, Doosan continues to expand its impact worldwide. Throughout its long history, the company has continuously transformed and advanced its business portfolio to focus on industrial technology and sustainable solutions for the future.

More information about the Doosan Group is available at https://www.doosan.com/en.

