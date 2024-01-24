Doosan Material Handling Solutions of Southern California Moves Operations to a Larger, Modern Orange County Facility

News provided by

Doosan Material Handling Solutions of Southern California

24 Jan, 2024, 16:17 ET

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Material Handling Solutions, a leading forklift dealership in Southern California, announced today that it has moved its business to a larger and more accessible location in Orange County. The new building will allow the company to expand its operations and provide enhanced customer service support.

Continue Reading
Image of new building
Image of new building

The modern complex, located at 650 W Freedom Ave, has more than twice the space, featuring 31,000 square feet to showcase its comprehensive inventory of new and used forklift and warehouse vehicles available for purchase, rent, and lease during business hours of 8 a.m.5 p.m. PST. Expert mechanics are available to provide onsite equipment support for all makes and models within the Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside County areas. Shop service is available for large jobs, painting, rebuilds, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce our move in efforts to expand business operations and attract top talent to reach our goal of becoming the top dealership in Southern California," said General Manager Jaime Gomez. "Our focus is to create long-lasting partnerships by providing top-quality service and products that drive profitability for those we serve."

About DMHS SoCal: Doosan Material Handling Solutions is a forklift dealership proudly serving Southern California with product offerings of new and used forklifts, attachments, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet trucks, and more. Backed by the Doosan factory, we have immediate access to equipment, parts, and customization options. Our sales and engineering teams have decades of experience in the forklift industry and can pinpoint optimal material handling solutions for your warehouse, resulting in cost savings and optimized operations. To learn more, visit doosanmhs-socal.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Doosan Material Handling Solutions of Southern California

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.