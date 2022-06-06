Doosan Robotics Americas Establishes U.S. Office, Expanding its Global Presence

Alex Lee Appointed General Manager Leading Operations in North and South America

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc., one of the world's leading service robot and cobot manufacturers, announced a new business unit, Doosan Robotics Americas, establishing its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. Doosan Robotics has appointed Alex Lee North and South America General Manager, who will oversee the U.S. business.

Established by Doosan Group in 2015, Doosan Robotics has quickly grown to become one of the largest robotics manufacturers and providers in the world. Its growth into the U.S. market will increase customer service in this territory, accelerating business development and awareness of Doosan Robotics' and specific vertical industry product support.

"The formation of Doosan Robotics Americas will provide a team dedicated to North and South America, which is a source of many existing and potential customers across several vertical markets from automotive to manufacturing," said Lee. "With the U.S. being the single largest market for Doosan Robotics, I'm looking forward to working even closer with our partners as we prepare for several exciting new developments in our product offerings."

Alex Lee joins Doosan Robotics Americas most recently from STXI Motion, a global engineering company that designs and produces motion control and servo systems, where he also served as the GM of North America. Prior to STXI Motion, Lee had top executive roles at Yaskawa America, where he served as Director of Sales and CPG, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric and Accenture. Lee has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Doosan's U.S. customer base includes leading organizations across automotive, manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction and packaging. Recently, Doosan Robotics launched its camera robot system, NINA ("New Inspiration. New Angle.") at CES 2022 and was awarded the CES Innovation Award honoring outstanding consumer technology products.

For more information on Doosan Robotics, please visit www.doosanrobotics.com .

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, the group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

SOURCE Doosan Robotics Inc