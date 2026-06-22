Doosan Robotics Unveils AI Palletizing Solution PalletizHD+ at Automate 2026

- New solution integrates AI, robotics, and PalletizOS to help manufacturers increase throughput and simplify palletizing operations

- Advanced sanding and welding solutions featuring Physics-Informed AI and 3D vision also on display

CHICAGO, Ill., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics today announced PalletizHD+, a new AI-powered palletizing solution that will debut at Automate 2026, North America's largest automation exhibition at McCormick Place, South Building #2241, June 22–25 in Chicago.

Doosan Robotics showcasing PalletizHD+, an AI-powered palletizing solution, at Automate 2026 A Doosan Robotics exhibition booth at Automate 2026, showcasing the PalletizHD+ AI-powered palletizing solution

PalletizHD+ is designed to remove the complexity traditionally associated with palletizing automation. Built on PalletizOS, Doosan Robotics' proprietary palletizing operating system, the solution brings the robot, AI, and application controls together in one integrated environment to make palletizing faster, smarter, and easier for manufacturers to deploy and operate.

A key advantage of PalletizHD+ is its high-speed performance. The solution can process up to 11 boxes per minute and is designed to handle multiple boxes simultaneously. This capability is supported by SwiftMove, an AI-based motion optimization technology. Before operation, SwiftMove analyzes the robot's travel paths and optimizes its motion to enable faster and more stable palletizing. By improving both speed and motion stability, PalletizHD+ helps users increase throughput and shorten the payback period on automation investments.

PalletizHD+ also enhances ease of use through a smartphone-like, intuitive interface. Instead of requiring extensive programming or engineering support, users can enter box dimensions and pallet conditions, allowing the AI to generate optimized stacking patterns automatically. This enables faster changeovers when product types, packaging formats, or box sizes change. Remote support capabilities further improve operational efficiency by helping users check system status, troubleshoot issues more quickly, and reduce response time.

At Automate 2026, Doosan Robotics will also present Scan&Go 2.0, an upgraded version of the solution first introduced in collaboration with MARI at CES 2026. Powered by Physics-Informed AI and advanced 3D vision technology, Scan&Go 2.0 enables robotic arms to autonomously perform complex industrial tasks. At Automate 2026, the company will demonstrate dedicated solutions for sanding and welding applications.

In addition, visitors can experience Doosan Robotics' broader portfolio of intelligent automation technologies, including End-of-Line (EOL) solutions for case erecting, packaging, and palletizing, as well as training kit.

"Automate 2026 provides an opportunity to demonstrate how Doosan Robotics is expanding beyond collaborative robot manufacturing into intelligent automation across the entire production process," said Kevin Kim, CEO of Doosan Robotics. "From palletizing and sanding to welding and end-of-line automation, we are applying AI to real industrial environments to help customers achieve measurable improvements in productivity and operational efficiency. We will continue to expand our portfolio of AI-powered robotic solutions that deliver immediate value on the factory floor."

ABOUT DOOSAN ROBOTICS

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, delivering cutting-edge AI robotics to 45 countries worldwide. Renowned for world-class safety and performance, Doosan Robotics serves blue-chip customers across various industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, logistics, and energy. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en.

SOURCE Doosan Robotics