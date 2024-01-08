Doosan Robotics Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovations at CES 2024, Paving the Way for the Democratization of Robots

State-of-the-Art Products Include Dart-Suite, a Revolutionary Robot Ecosystem,

and CES Innovation Award Recipient 'Oscar the Sorter,' an AI-Powered Recycling Cobot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. , one of the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturers, is set to revolutionize the robotics industry at CES® 2024 in its unveiling of cutting-edge cobots and AI technologies under the cohesive theme: Think. Sync. Link. Doosan Robotics is exhibiting between January 9-12 at West Hall - Booth 5941 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Earlier today, Doosan Robotics presented at its first-ever CES media day, signifying a future where AI empowers cobots to be in perfect sync with humans, seamlessly integrating a cohesive, safe and innovative ecosystem. This convergence of AI, cobot and SW platform technologies is not just a technological advancement, but a journey into new horizons for all consumers.

Driving Doosan Robotics' versatility within the robotics field is its introduction of Dart-Suite , a next generation robot ecosystem redefining the robot experience. The scalable platform enhances the capabilities of cobots by effortlessly incorporating AI, all while making the advanced technology accessible to the general public. Dart-Suite offers an environment where each component works in harmony, enabling users to develop, sell, download, and trigger actions through various interfaces, ultimately leading to robots' transition from static tools to flexible partners.

Utilizing Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Dart-Suite allows consumers to create modules tailored to their needs, much like mobile device apps. The robust software platform dramatically reduces the development time by up to 80%. Working with Dart-Suite is comparable to the ease and usability of smartphones, shaping the user experience for a new era of robotics.

Underscoring Doosan Robotics' vision to enhance daily life and transform work processes is their impressive line of AI cobots, set to revolutionize industries such as manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, architecture, filmmaking, service sectors, and medical environments. The best-in-class solutions break the limits of current robotics and navigate complex scenarios by injecting efficiency, safety, and creativity into every task. The AI system continuously learns and updates its model by downloading modules automatically and easily as needed for seamless integration.

Doosan Robotics collaborated with leading global companies, each renowned for their expertise and market leadership, to develop and commercialize AI cobot solutions. These collaborations include Doosan Robotics' AI-powered recycling cobot 'Oscar the Sorter,' a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree* which autonomously learns about products and sorts them even recognizing crushed items without human intervention. TDK Qeexo, the first company to automate end-to-end machine learning for edge devices, applied its innovative machine-learning solutions to 'Oscar the Sorter.'

Also unveiled is 'Otto Matic,' a superior depalletizing and palletizing solution adept at handling unstructured and random-sized boxes which was developed by AiV, the world's best industrial deep learning computer vision technology provider, to bring transformative deep learning and computer vision technology to the cobot. Lastly, CES guests are welcome to grab a drink from 'Mixmaster Moodie,' a bartending cobot powered by Microsoft's ChatGPT, coupled with "Tetote," a Bridgestone's soft robot hand powered by bendy rubber artificial muscle that employs a pioneering cocktail recommendation system to serve a cocktail based on visual and audio cues.

"As we unveil our groundbreaking Dart-Suite at CES, we recognize the strategic importance of this platform's launch in providing direct access to consumers and a multitude of industries," stated William Ryu, CEO, Doosan Robotics. "CES serves as the perfect stage for introducing innovations that transcend boundaries and resonate with the diverse needs of our target audience. The potential lies not only in showcasing the power of our cobot line but also in highlighting the customizable functionality and usage that sets our technology apart."

Doosan Robotics is showcasing within Doosan Group's exhibit located in the West Hall - Booth 5941 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2024.

ABOUT DOOSAN ROBOTICS

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, embodying the principle of 'Innovation in every motion, revolutionizing the way we work.' Doosan robots, known for world-class safety and precision, enhance task efficiency across various sectors from manufacturing to service, enabling people to focus on more valuable work. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/ .

ABOUT DOOSAN GROUP

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Doosan Group has committed to "Building your tomorrow today" with the conviction that companies must contribute to humankind by helping shape the future and improve quality of lives through innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As a leading global player in the clean energy, smart machine, and semiconductor businesses, Doosan continues to identify new growth engines globally while committing to innovation and technology excellence. Doosan Group is comprised of a worldwide network of offices and employees across 24 countries and corporate regional headquarters in the U.S., Japan, UK, China, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Czech Republic. Doosan Group is invested in collaborating with several global top-tier companies that possess original technologies or synergies with Doosan's existing businesses, such as nuclear power plant equipment, gas turbine, hydrogen fuel cells, compact equipment, collaborative robot, electro-material, and semiconductor test service. www.doosan.com

