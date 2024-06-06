Doowii Announces Successful Closure of Fundraising Round, Securing $4.1 Million to Advance AI-Driven Data Analytics for Educators

The fundraising round saw participation from prominent institutional investors, including GSV Ventures, Better Ventures, Avesta Fund, Imagine Learning Ventures, Strada Education Foundation, Reach Capital, and Common Sense Growth Fund.

Key Highlights of the Fundraising Round:

Total Amount Raised: $4.1 million

Lead Investors: GSV Ventures, Better Ventures

New Investors: Avesta Fund, Imagine Learning Ventures, Strada Education Foundation, Reach Capital, Common Sense Growth Fund

"We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors who share our vision for transforming education through AI-driven data analytics," said Ben Dodson, CEO of Doowii. "This funding will enable us to accelerate our product development, expand our customer base, and continue to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of educators."

Doowii's strategy of working with large EdTech platform providers has been a cornerstone of its recent success. The company's white-label solutions have seen significant uptake, allowing educational institutions to seamlessly integrate advanced data analytics into their existing systems. This approach not only enhances the capabilities of EdTech platforms but also ensures that educators have access to the tools they need to make data-driven decisions.

About Doowii

Doowii is a pioneering EdTech company focused on enhancing educator access to advanced data analytics and serving as a modern data interoperability layer for various EdTech data sources. By providing powerful tools for data analysis and visualization, Doowii empowers educators to make informed decisions and boost student performance. With an emphasis on usability and seamless integration, Doowii's solutions are designed to cater to the diverse needs of educational institutions worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Feel free to provide further thoughts or feedback. Thank you!

SOURCE Doowii