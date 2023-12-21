DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop Key West Location Now Open

News provided by

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

21 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

Fantasy Festival is over at Key West, but DOOZEE Bar is one place serving up your fantasy daily with a custom-made ice cream bar experience that's Scrumdiddlyumptious!

KEY WEST, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World-Famous Fantasy Festival in Key West, FL, is over, but don't despair, DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bars in Key West is NOW OPEN FOR BUSINESS, and they are ready to make your wildest ice cream fantasy turn into reality. They at your direction crafting the most unique ice cream bars – literally in the world. This Willy Wonka like, ice cream experience should be on everyone's bucket list.

Continue Reading
DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop
DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop
DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop
DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

DOOZEE on Duval is the ultimate customizable ice cream indulgence store, with a sophisticated, music-popping, social media-friendly environment, and a topping bar counter reminiscent of an ice sculpture.

Jim Epstein, owner says, noting that DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop differs from the more well-known boring scoop ice cream stores in that. "You can have made by a Bar'ista, over 5 million combinations. It's hard to have the same thing twice."

When asked, Epstein with all these combinations, does he have a go-to favorite DOOZEE Bar?

"I do like the White Chocolate with Flaming Hot Cheetos, and a White Chocolate drizzle, but I like to mix it up," he says. It's also a fun experience to design a tasty custom made ice cream bar that nobody has ever made."

You start with a sizeable 5-ounce vanilla bar dipped into a selection of rich Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate or Caramel – each made with the very best ingredients. From there, guests choose three toppings from a selection of 24, including Flaming Hot Cheetos, Cotton Candy, Captain Crunch, Red Velvet Cookie Dough, Skulls and Bones Sprinkles, Toasted Coconut, etc. For those feeling particularly "bushy," 12 unexpected ingredients are available for an extra cost, including Mr. Beast Chocolate Almonds, Organic Rose Petals, 24k Gold Flakes, Dom Perignon Gummy Bears, Grand Marnier Chocolate Pecans, Key Lime Pecan Pie Crumbs, Atocha Gold Treasure Coin made from Chocolate. The final step is the Pizzazz It! with a gourmet drizzle of Bourbon, Lemon, Raspberry, Key West Killer Bee Honey and some eye-popping diamond sparkle-dust – creating a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

As you immerse yourself into this Willy-Wonka-style experience, don't forget to purchase their T-shirt that says "I Licked the Stick in Key West" at Doozee Bar.

To learn more about DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop, please visit doozeebar.com.

About DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop is Key West, Florida's. Founded in 2023, DOOZEE is committed to creating an immersive, bespoke experience for ice cream lovers across the Key West area. Located at 123 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33044, DOOZEE's unique approach to making handcrafted luxury ice cream bars is making waves to reimagine the modern ice cream shop experience.

Website: doozeebar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/doozeebarkw/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/doozeebarkw/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/doozeebar

For more information or press inquiries, please contact John Smith at [email protected], (214)-797-8733

SOURCE DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

Also from this source

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop Creates Over 5,000,000 Experiences at Its New Shop in Key West

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop Creates Over 5,000,000 Experiences at Its New Shop in Key West

Most can agree that there are few guilty pleasures more idyllic than enjoying a delicious ice cream on a hot day. For residents and visitors of Key...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.