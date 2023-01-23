Dopeboo Launches New Range of In-House Products: Bongs, Dab Rigs & More

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dopeboo is a US-based online headshop that was launched to cater to users who were disappointed by the headshop experiences of the local head shops. While it started as a small online headshop in 2017, it has grown exponentially Over time. All the DopeBoo products undergo stringent testing and selection to maintain their high-quality promise. The unique thing about DopeBoo is its vast collection of bongs, pipes, dab rigs, vapes, and other smoking accessories.

They source products from some of the best brands like Grav, Puffco, Marley Naturals, DaVinci, Freeze pipe, and more. You can also shop exclusive DopeBoo products with the new ones added to the existing categories from time to time.

The idea was to revolutionize the HeadShop industry. After years of selling smoking paraphernalia and taking user feedback, Dopeboo has launched its in-house product lineup – BooGlass . BooGlass's lineup has an array of unique products. Like, classic wooden grinders that cater to those who want an old-school experience in their smoke sesh to modern electric grinders for new-gen stoners.

Our hippie forefathers were more into breaking the bud up using their fingers and grinding it using a pestle and mortar. The result was messy, caused a lot of wastage, and did not deliver smooth results. Modern manufacturers have tried filling this void with herb grinders in an array of materials, sizes, and styles. With the latest launch, DopeBoo focuses mainly on the smoking accessory that could make a stoner's life easy.

With the BooGlass Classic Wooden Herb Grinder, you can enjoy ultimate control over your grind. It features razor-sharp teeth that power their way through your herb while shredding them with ease. A precisely sized hole pattern delivers a consistent grind. In stark contrast to the inferior zinc-alloy grinders, its non-stick nylon ring prevents metal-on-metal contact and the build-up of residue. You won't have to worry about securing your herbs when grinding, courtesy of the powerful quick mechanism that assists with quick loading. The wooden grinders might not offer high-end technology but they deliver unbeatable natural warmth which has helped them stay as a classic choice of herb-smoking aficionados.

If you want to bring in something extra to your smoking sessions, then the Booglass Reeling Glow In The Dark Grinder can match your vibe. A special skull design in neon colors makes it the perfect choice for your Halloween parties. You won't have to rummage through the surroundings to find your herb grinder which glows in the dark.

This 4-piece herb grinder features a magnetic lid that stores your herb securely in a water and odor-resistant compartment. It comes with a pollen screen disc that you can remove for easy cleaning. A durable metal construction keeps the glowing grinder looking like new, even in the face of routine wear and tear. Its sleek neon finish can light up any room while smoothly shredding your weed and keeping it well organized.

Shopping becomes a fun affair at DopeBoo . One can navigate through a vast collection of items which are properly categorized for easy reference.

To shop DopeBoo exclusive products, you can head over to the Boo Specials tab and take your pick among high-quality grinders, trays, and more such fun accessories.

If you want to impart a makeover to your same old smoking sessions, then you can choose among its Valentine Heart bong, Dinosaur-shaped bong, Monster Spoon pipe, and more. Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned smoker, you are bound to have a gala time choosing the best products at affordable rates.

