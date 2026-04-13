Doppel Among First 350 Organizations Worldwide to Achieve ISO 42001 Certification for AI Governance Standards

These certifications build on Doppel's existing SOC 2 Type II attestation and underscore the company's continued investment in security, privacy, data protection, and transparency. This milestone marks Doppel's continued expansion into the global market, where ISO certifications are highly regarded. Together, they highlight Doppel's approach to protecting customers against increasingly complex, AI-driven social engineering threats.

"From day one, our mission has been to protect the world from social engineering attacks," said Rahul Madduluri, Co-Founder and CTO at Doppel. "As these threats evolve and AI makes cyberattacks more effective than ever, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards for how we build, deploy, and operate our technology. Achieving these certifications is an important step in ensuring our customers can trust that their organizations are protected against increasingly sophisticated threats."

Doppel's AI-powered SED platform is built to combat a new generation of AI-driven threats that legacy technology is no longer equipped to handle, including phishing, deepfakes, and brand abuse. This approach extends to how the platform is developed and operated, with strong controls in place for AI usage and customer data handling, including clear governance and accountability, continuous risk assessment, data safeguards, and ongoing monitoring to ensure systems perform as intended and remain resilient against misuse.

"Very few organizations reach this level of alignment across their systems, processes, and controls," said David Forman, Chief Executive Officer of Mastermind. "Doppel stood out in how its controls are consistently applied across the organization. They are built into day-to-day operations, not layered on afterward. That consistency is a clear indicator of a mature approach."

ISO/IEC 42001, 27001, and 27701 establish globally recognized standards for AI, security, and privacy. Together, they provide independent validation of how Doppel manages AI risk, protects customer data, and operates its platform with strong controls.

"As attackers use AI to scale and personalize social engineering, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish what is real from what is not, dramatically expanding enterprise risk," said Kendra Cooley, Senior Director of Information Security and IT at Doppel. "The bar for trust, security, and operational standards has changed. Achieving the ISO Trifecta reinforces our commitment to building and using AI responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy for our customers."

This announcement follows Doppel's Series C funding and comes amid rapid company growth. As demand for protection against AI-driven social engineering accelerates, Doppel is scaling its platform, expanding its team, and actively hiring to meet the demand.

Learn more about how Doppel protects organizations and advances trusted, well-governed AI through its Social Engineering Defense platform and Trust Center at www.doppel.com. Follow Doppel on X and LinkedIn, and explore career opportunities at www.doppel.com/jobs.

About Doppel

Doppel is an AI-native platform designed for social engineering defense. Doppel protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering by dismantling attacker infrastructure and building resilience through training and simulation. Doppel's comprehensive Digital Risk Protection solution detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. These threats inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training to offer robust Human Risk Management capabilities that strengthen employee defenses through next-generation training and testing.

SOURCE Doppel