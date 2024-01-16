Dopple Unveils Revolutionary App, Transforming Shopify Stores with 3D Configuration and Augmented Reality Shopping Experiences

News provided by

Dopple

16 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dopple, a pioneering force in web-based 3D configuration and Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology, has launched its groundbreaking app designed to revolutionize Shopify stores, offering unparalleled realism, engagement, and user interactivity.

Dopple's app seamlessly integrates with Shopify stores, allowing users to effortlessly incorporate 3D configuration and AR, whilst the cutting-edge features empower users to dynamically configure and customize products in real-time. Customers can immerse themselves in AR, visualizing configurations in their personal space via mobile devices. Interactive elements enhance engagement, including snapshot for capturing high-quality images of the 3D visualizer, auto rotate to signal a product's interactivity, and custom loading screens, presenting users with a personalized screen while the model loads.

Dopple's feature-rich platform provides a comprehensive solution for Shopify stores, seamlessly integrating into product pages, email marketing, and more. Customers can customize products in new ways, fostering higher confidence, engagement, and satisfaction.

"As we navigate the dynamic landscape of eCommerce, Dopple is not just providing tools; we're orchestrating a symphony of innovation. We believe in a future where every click sparks imagination, every interaction deepens connection, and every purchase is a personalized journey. Dopple isn't just changing how products are viewed; we're reshaping the canvas of online commerce, ushering in an era where the shopping experience is as unique as each customer served." Justin Scott, Dopple's CEO.

Empowering Shopify Growth:
Dopple supports Shopify's exponential growth, simplifying complexity by generating high-quality 3D models, enhancing experiences across product pages, email marketing, socials, and landing pages.

Analytics Insights:
Dopple's built-in analytics dashboard provides valuable insights into customer interactions, preferences, and conversion-boosting configurations.

Free and Easy to Use:
Dopple's app is free to install with no code required, catering to Dopple's existing customers, including those with existing 3D assets.

Dopple's platform not only fosters higher confidence and satisfaction but significantly contributes to reducing returns. As Dopple reshapes the digital commerce landscape, users can expect a revolutionary shift in exploring and personalizing products.

Interested parties can now download Dopple from the Shopify Marketplace, transforming their customer experience within minutes! Visit dopple.io for a demo.

About Dopple:
Dopple is at the forefront of 3D configuration and Augmented Reality technology, revolutionizing e-commerce experiences for Shopify stores. Trusted by leading brands, Dopple enhances engagement, boosts conversions, and provides valuable analytics insights.

SOURCE Dopple

Also from this source

How To Increase Average Order Value with 3D

How To Increase Average Order Value with 3D

Consumers are increasingly shopping online, with 79% doing so at least once per month. Irrespective of this website traffic, a consumer's time is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.