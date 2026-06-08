All the simplicity of Doppler within your own infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Run Doppler on your terms

Doppler announced today the launch of its On-prem deployment option, enabling Enterprise organizations to run Doppler entirely within customer-managed infrastructure. This initial release focuses on core secrets management workflows for environments where external SaaS services are not permitted.

Doppler brings secrets management On-prem for full control.

Doppler On-prem brings modern secrets management to organizations that require customer-managed infrastructure. Secrets, access patterns, and backups remain within customer-controlled infrastructure to support data residency requirements, compliance obligations, and network isolation.

Control without compromise

Familiar developer workflows carry over to self-hosted environments, adapted for on-prem constraints. Security and platform teams maintain full control, while developers continue to manage secrets across services without added complexity.

"In nearly every enterprise conversation this year, customers describe the same challenge: AI and regulatory pressure are pushing parts of their business into environments their current tooling isn't well equipped for." said Amber Britton, CEO at Doppler. "They want to bring Doppler to come with them. On-prem is how we meet that - the same platform, the same developer experience, now available wherever their most sensitive workloads need to run."

The platform is packaged for consistent deployment across environments and designed to integrate with existing infrastructure. This makes it easier to adopt without having to rethink how your systems are provisioned or operated.

Built for enterprise environments

Doppler On-prem is designed to give organizations full control over how secrets are managed within their own infrastructure, while keeping everything within their environment. By aligning with existing systems and deployment models, teams can adopt modern secrets management while maintaining their security, compliance, and operational standards.

Built-in support for encryption, controlled upgrades, and customer-managed services ensures predictable, secure operation over time, allowing organizations to meet strict requirements without sacrificing usability.

"Across the software companies we work with, the signal is consistent: enterprise customers are asking for more deployment flexibility, not less. Doppler is responding to that directly. We've seen the platform's quality firsthand as customers, and we're glad to partner with them on bringing it into on-prem environments." - Replicated CEO, Grant Miller

Doppler On-prem is available for Enterprise organizations that need ownership over how and where their secrets are managed. Ready to learn more? Contact us to get started.

Doppler

Doppler eliminates secret sprawl, automates secret rotation, and enforces security best practices without slowing teams down. Security professionals gain audit logs, anomaly detection, and compliance tools, while DevOps automates CI/CD syncs, infrastructure integrations, and secret versioning. Protect data, prevent leaks, and ensure reliability so teams can focus on innovation, not secrets management.

Contact:

Doppler Press

888-737-9987

[email protected]

SOURCE Doppler