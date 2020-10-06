Doppler Unveils First-of-its-Kind Universal Secrets Manager, Transforming the Developer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Doppler launched the industry's first Universal Secrets Manager, a modern secrets manager offering built to win the hearts and minds of developers. It works across every language, stack and infrastructure, increasing developer productivity while strengthening a company's overall security. Early adopters, including Stripe, Point Banking, Snackpass, Kopa and Convictional, use Doppler to securely store secrets such as API keys, credentials, ENV variables and database URLs.

"As a FinTech company, security and reliability are paramount," stated Kenan Pulak, CTO of Point Banking. "Doppler has been critical in maintaining the integrity of our secrets while being extremely easy to use. It's by far the best secrets management tool I've ever used and integrating it into our CI/CD pipeline was a breeze."

Further validating the need for an advanced secrets manager solution, the company raised $2.3 million in Seed funding led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Abstract Ventures and Soma Capital, among others. Individual influencers also participated in financing, including Aaron Levie, Peter Thiel, Nat Friedman, Dylan Field, Kevin Hartz, Greg Brockman, Jeremy Stoppelman and Ben Porterfield, among others.

"Doppler set out to build the first secrets manager loved by developers," stated Brian Vallelunga, founder and CEO of Doppler. "Other secure systems were too slow and nearly unusable while developing locally. Doppler is different. It is fast, designed for local development and built for simplicity. We believe the right secrets manager will make every developer more productive while increasing the overall security of the company."

In an effort to stay competitive, start-ups must move fast to deliver the best product, application and/or solution available. Unfortunately meeting aggressive timelines can require compromised security measures, especially if available products are cumbersome or create roadblocks. These practices are even more prominent when managing secrets during the development process. To keep developers from passing an organization's most valuable secrets though copy-paste, Slack and git-commit, companies have two choices - build a secrets manager in-house, which is very costly, time consuming and fraught with risk; or implement a less agile, hard to use solution.

Unlike today's current archaic secrets manager options, Doppler delivers the industry's only Universal Secrets Manager. With Doppler, organizations can securely manage, easily share and use secrets such as API keys, ENV variables and database URLs in local development and production, across every stack. Key benefits include:

Developer Friendly Pricing: Unlike existing solutions which cost a few hundred thousand dollars or charge per secret, Doppler starts free with unlimited users and secrets.

"Today's developers deserve a simple, yet secure universal secrets manager," said Stephanie Zhan, Partner at Sequoia. "Doppler captures the entire life cycle of secrets management and makes it easy for developers to integrate Doppler into their workflow, no matter what tools or infrastructure they use. We're thrilled to partner with Brian and the team at Doppler, at its Seed round, to create a new category around secrets management."

