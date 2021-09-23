Dora Franco's new book "Las santas no van al cielo" is a captivating novel about finding true joy, grasping dreams, and achieving the long-awaited feeling of fulfillment

Franco writes, "Life is too simple, but with our daily efforts we forget to live, why we are here, what is our mission. We are completely immersed in our roles and characters, some of them already out of date and then we forget that we are tourists on a planet that does not belong to us and that we only came to learn in the university of life, to one day return home."

Published by Page Publishing, Dora Franco's fascinating read is a reminder about man's existence. It tells one about the true meaning of happiness and where it can be found. It speaks about one's mission in life and how one can fulfill it with utter sincerity and will.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Las santas no van al cielo" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

