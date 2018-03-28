Dorae Inc’s Blockchain for Cobalt Live in Congo

Dorae's application of blockchain to the production of Cobalt and Coltan in the DRC will revolutionize the global market for these materials and secure the DRC's position as the dominant - and accountable - global source of these primary ingredients for the digital age.

Dorae solves the issue of lack of trust in the sourcing of commodities, using distributed ledger technology to create an immutable record of a material's journey from source to end-user ("mine to mobile"). Notably, Dorae considers it part of its core mission to support the countries and communities where raw materials are produced, harnessing technology to serve the institutions and people of its target markets. Through adoption of the Dorae system, government and industry can combat issues such as child labor, regional conflict and environmental abuse, as well as increasing tax compliance and recalibrating the economics of supply chains to reward producers observing proper standards.

Dorae is co-founded by Ricardo Santos Silva and Aba Schubert and has offices in Palo Alto, Grand Cayman and London.

Ricardo is a Portuguese entrepreneur and investor in the financial, technology and mining sectors. He co-founded Aethel Partners, a multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm headquartered in London. Ricardo received an economics degree from the University of Lisbon.

Aba is an American entrepreneur and investor in the financial, technology and mining sectors. She co-founded Aethel Partners, a multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm headquartered in London. Aba received a math degree from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

For more information please contact Aba Schubert;

Email: aba@dorae.io

Phone: +44203-709-7786

SOURCE Dorae Inc