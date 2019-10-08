Doral Health & Wellness Opens in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of community leaders, residents, business professionals and elected officials joined the staff and executive team of Doral Health & Wellness Oct. 3 to celebrate the grand-opening of Doral's Adult Day Care Center in Brooklyn.

Doral's team welcomed the community into the state-of-the-art medical facility, located in a newly renovated 4-story, 32,000-square-foot building on Pitkin Avenue in the historic Brownsville section. Guests visited the beautifully appointed Adult Day Care Center and learned about the unique programs and services available. Doral provided guided tours of the center's fitness and meditation rooms, salon and spa, Food Café, gaming area with pool table, and tranquil relaxation space with a bird aviary and aquarium. Attendees enjoyed live music, entertainment, refreshments and tastings, and free giveaways

"We are so proud to join our neighbors in Brooklyn and provide the exceptional health care they deserve for themselves and their families," said David Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Doral Health & Wellness, a multispecialty, interdisciplinary medical facility. "We look forward to meeting other members of the community to introduce our team of specialists and share the wide range of comprehensive services we offer – all under one roof."

The Adult Day Care Center offers social activities and wellness programs focused on managing and preventing diabetes. Seniors can take part in fitness and meditation classes, music therapy and Dia-Bingo – a bingo game tailored to people with diabetes. Doral's salon and spa is designed for pampering and relaxation, and the Food Café features cooking instruction under the guidance of an expert culinary staff.

The center is the first component to open at the medical facility. Doral's Dialysis Unit is scheduled to open next month, with a highly trained medical team to provide in-center hemodialysis and create regimens tailored to each patient. The 24-bed suite features the most advanced dialysis machines and offers comfortable stations with massage chairs and individual thermostat and lighting controls. Each station has a 20-inch flat-panel TV system for viewing favorite programs, playing games or going online.

ABOUT DORAL HEALTH & WELLNESS

Doral Health & Wellness is a multispecialty, interdisciplinary medical facility at 1797 Pitkin Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11212. In addition to dialysis, Doral's integrated, comprehensive program includes urgent care, an onsite pharmacy, an Ambulatory Surgery Unit and infusion therapy services. Doral uses the latest technology for patient check-in, chart management and communications for efficient and accurate patient care. For information, visit doralhw.org or call 718-Doral-55.

