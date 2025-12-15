Doral Renewables Inks Power Purchase Agreement for the Lambs Draw Solar Project in Kansas

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doral Renewables has secured a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its 270 MWac Lambs Draw Solar Project in Decatur County, Kansas. Under the agreement, a leading U.S. corporation will purchase 100% of the facility's energy output and associated Renewable Energy Credits. This milestone reinforces Doral Renewables' momentum in expanding its contracted energy portfolio across the United States. LevelTen Energy, a leading provider of clean energy procurement solutions, supported the transaction by serving as the marketplace operator and platform provider connecting Doral Renewables and the buyer.

The Lambs Draw Solar Project, located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), continues Doral Renewables' tradition of building strong relationships with local communities and farmers. The company has already established connections with cultural institutions, schools, law enforcement, and first responders, and plans to expand its involvement as construction approaches.

"We are very grateful for the community support we have experienced in Decatur County," said Cliff Williams, Doral Renewables VP of Development and the leading developer on the Lambs Draw Solar project. "The Commissioners, the Oberlin-Decatur County Economic Development and the Oberlin-Decatur County Area Chamber have been a pleasure to work with on the Lambs Draw project."

The construction of the Lambs Draw Solar Project will represent one of the largest energy investments in the region, creating hundreds of jobs during construction for local and regional residents. By partnering with local businesses throughout the build, the project will inject new economic activity into Decatur County and strengthen the area's long-term growth prospects.

"This is yet another significant milestone for our company. We are proud to have earned the trust and confidence of another major customer," said Sean Boyle, Vice President of Markets at Doral Renewables. "Our approach to project development and community engagement, combined with our efforts to implement agrivoltaics practices across our portfolio, resonates with large corporations and farmers alike. It is a testament that when done right, every party involved in the project wins."

This transaction brings Doral Renewables' contracted energy generation to nearly 2 GW in total. It caps a strong year for the Philadelphia-based company, following a $1.5 billion project debt financial close and the beginning of construction on the remaining 900 MW of its Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, a tax equity financing for its Great Bend Solar in Ohio, an incremental $100 million corporate letter of credit facility, and an offtake agreement for its Cold Creek Solar project in Texas.

About Doral Renewables

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Our solar and storage development portfolio comprises nearly 18 GW, which includes 400 MW currently in operation and nearly 1.3 GW of solar and 340 MWh of Battery Storage under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 17 states and across five electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. Our team of global partners includes the Doral Group (TASE: DORL), Migdal Group (TASE: MGDL), Clean Air Generation, APG, and Apollo Funds. Learn more at doral-llc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

