DORDULIAN LAW GROUP FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LITTLE OWL PRESCHOOL: LONG BEACH SCHOOL ACCUSED OF COVERING UP REPEATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF PRESCHOOLERS, RETALIATING AGAINST VICTIMS' FAMILIES

Press Conference with Victims' Families and Attorneys Set for Wednesday, January 21

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dordulian Law Group announced today the filing of a civil lawsuit [CASE NO: 26LBCV00124] against Little Owl Preschool in Long Beach, California, on behalf of four young victims and their families, alleging the prestigious private preschool failed to protect children from repeated sexual abuse, covered up the incidents, and then retaliated against victims' families who demanded accountability.

The lawsuit details allegations that multiple preschool-aged children – ranging from three to four years old – were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a classmate during the 2023-2024 academic year while teachers and staff failed to supervise or intervene despite the abuse occurring in classrooms and common areas of the school.

When parents confronted school leadership about the abuse, the Little Owl Preschool founder and owner allegedly dismissed the assaults as "normal" childhood development, then removed two of the victims from the school and threatened their families with legal action.

PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS

WHAT: Press conference announcing lawsuit against Little Owl Preschool for covering up sexual abuse of preschool-aged children and retaliating against victim families – attorneys and victims' parents will speak for the first time.

WHO:

Sam Dordulian, Esq., Former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and lead counsel for plaintiffs

Three victim families (mother and father of one victim; father of a second victim; father of a third victim)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Dordulian Law Group, 550 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 1900, Glendale, CA 91203

MEDIA INFO: PLEASE RSVP to Outreach Coordinator Jason Kitchen, (517) 974-4724 | [email protected] | Parking for media will be validated. Visitor parking entrance is off Doran Street (adjacent to Maryland Street). Please park in a VISITOR space.

CONCERN FOR ADDITIONAL VICTIMS

Attorneys believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. The lawsuit specifically alleges that Little Owl Preschool was on "actual and constructive notice" that the perpetrator "frequently touched several of his classmates inappropriately" and failed to protect other students.

"Based on the pattern of abuse described by our clients and the school's failure to intervene, we believe other children may have been victimized," Dordulian said. "We encourage any families who have concerns about their children's experiences at Little Owl Preschool to contact our office or law enforcement immediately."

For families with concerns about Little Owl Preschool or information about additional victims, please contact:

Dordulian Law Group

(866) GO-SEE-SAM

dlawgroup.com

All consultations are free and confidential.

Dordulian Law Group is a leading California sexual abuse firm founded by former Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Sam Dordulian. As a sex crimes prosecutor, Dordulian successfully obtained life sentences against some of the state's most heinous predators. Since founding his civil practice in 2008, Dordulian and his experienced team have secured over $150,000,000.00 for clients. The firm is well known for its specialized, four-tiered SAJE Team (Sexual Assault Justice Experts) which assists survivors of sexual violence nationwide.

