Doré Copper To Webcast Live At The Gold Mining Investment Opportunities In The Province Of Quebec Conference On October 6

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC) is pleased to announce that Ernest Mast, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, October 6 for the Gold Mining Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec conference.

DATE: Tuesday, October 6th

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/32Nlckl

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Latest intercepts at Cedar Bay extend mineralization by approximately 250 meters downdip on the 10-20A vein: 1.7 m of 7.57 g/t Au, 1.65% Cu and 15.8 g/t Ag, and by 75 meters on the Central Vein: 3.4 m of 6.92% Cu, 3.1 g/t Au and 24.2 g/t Ag (news release dated September 15, 2020 )

(news release dated ) Step out drilling at Corner Bay extends mineralization by 125 meters along strike: 6.45 m at 4.1% copper and 0.38 g/t gold (news release dated September 17, 2020 )

About Doré Copper

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau mining camp that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Company has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company's 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

The Company's objective is to create a profitable hub-and-spoke operation with its high-grade copper-gold assets. The Company's current focus is to grow mineral resources and sequentially re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), Joe Mann (Au), and Copper Rand (Au-Cu) deposits. The Company's ongoing fully-funded 35,000-metre drilling program for 2020 and early 2021 is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2021.

To date, the Company has completed 20,000 metres of drilling at both Corner Bay and Cedar Bay with positive results and has just started to drill a number of high-grade gold targets at the former Joe Mann mine (production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au).

For further information regarding Doré Copper, please visit the Company's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper's SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com.

