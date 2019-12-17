Dorene Ocamb Named New Chief Development Officer at Armed Services YMCA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is excited to announce Dorene Ocamb as the organization's new Chief Development Officer. Ocamb most recently served as Acting National Vice President of Marketing & Development for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

As the Chief Development Officer of the Armed Services YMCA, Ocamb is responsible creating and implementing plans to expand financial growth and development for the top-rated military nonprofit which supports junior enlisted service members and their families.

Armed Services YMCA

"Dorene brings a wealth of experience and skills to the Armed Services YMCA," William French, President/CEO of Armed Services YMCA, said. "With her leadership, we can raise more mission-critical funds and expand our capacity, serving even more military families as a result."

Ocamb has more than 15 years of experience in communications, marketing and development. She holds degrees from Texas A&M University School of Law and Indiana University Bloomington.

"Armed Services YMCA provides top-notch programs focused on strengthening our military families," Ocamb said. "As the proud daughter of a veteran, I am honored to join a team doing such impactful work and look forward to implementing bold new strategies to engage more donors in our important mission."

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

