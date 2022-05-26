DORF KETAL CHEMICALS LLC NAMES AMILTION TRONCHIN PRESIDENT

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Amilton Tronchin as President and Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC. He will spearhead growth of Dorf Ketal's current business portfolio while launching its newest patented products in Petrochemicals and Refineries. He will also focus on bringing value add fuel additives viz. Milex and Mph brands to the North America consumers. These Fuel Additives of Dorf Ketal have been launched in Europe, South America and Asia where consumers have experienced greater than 10% fuel savings on usage.

Mr. Tronchin has spent majority of his career in the specialty chemical business. He has held different positions in Sales and Marketing and served as Vice President of Energy business for Suez Water & Process Technologies before joining Dorf Ketal.