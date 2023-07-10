Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Delivery of 2023-Built Dual-Fuel VLGC Cristobal Under Long-Term Time Charter

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company" or "Dorian LPG"), one of the world's largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), is pleased to announce that it took delivery of the 2023-built Dual-Fuel LPG carrier Cristobal, which is the third dual-fuel LPG carrier to join the Dorian LPG fleet on long-term time charter with purchase options. She will trade in the Helios LPG Pool which we operate jointly with MOL subsidiary, Phoenix Tankers. Cristobal is able to transit the old Panama Canal locks, reducing delays and costs compared to the new Panama Canal, and she has a shaft generator, creating additional fuel savings. She is the fourth of four Dual-Fuel VLGCs delivered to the Company during calendar 2023, each with improved economics and carbon footprints, consistent with our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation.

Forward-Looking & Other Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's current expectations and observations regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Dorian LPG's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Dorian LPG's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-six modern VLGCs, including four dual-fuel LPG vessels. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

