Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company," "Dorian LPG," "we," and "our"), a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Key Recent Developments

Announced that our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about September 8, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021 .

per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on . Classified the debt-free Captain Markos NL as vessel held-for-sale.

Highlights for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Revenues of $63.0 million and Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") (1) rate for our fleet of $31,571 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to revenues of $73.2 million and TCE rate for our fleet of $41,249 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

and Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate for our fleet of for the three months ended , compared to revenues of and TCE rate for our fleet of for the three months ended . Net income of $5.9 million , or $0.14 earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), and adjusted net income (1) of $5.4 million , or $0.13 adjusted earnings per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), (1) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

, or earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), and adjusted net income of , or adjusted earnings per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), for the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

(1) TCE, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of revenues to TCE, net income to adjusted net income, EPS to adjusted EPS and net income to adjusted EBITDA included in this press release under the heading "Financial Information."

John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The safety of our seafarers and shoreside staff remains paramount. We are grateful for their dedication in these challenging times. We declared our first ever dividend and will continue to look at a variety of ways to return capital to shareholders. In addition, the prospective sale of the Captain Markos NL underscores our commitment to realize value from our asset base."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results Summary

Net income amounted to $5.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted net income amounted to $5.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is adjusted to exclude an unrealized gain on derivative instruments of $0.4 million. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, which appears later in this press release.

The $7.3 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily attributable to a decrease of $10.2 million in revenues and increases of $2.9 million in vessel operating expenses, $0.6 million in voyage expenses, $0.2 million in depreciation and amortization, and a $1.4 million unfavorable change in other gain/(loss), net, partially offset by decreases of $3.5 million in interest and finance costs, $3.3 million in general and administrative costs, and $1.2 million in charter hire expenses.

The TCE rate for our fleet was $31,571 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a 23.5% decrease from a TCE rate of $41,249 for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by increased bunker costs. Please see footnote 7 to the table in "Financial Information" below for information related to how we calculate TCE. Total fleet utilization (including the utilization of our vessels deployed in the Helios Pool) increased from 82.3% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to 96.1% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $10,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $8,686 in the same period in the prior year. Please see "Vessel Operating Expenses" below for more information.

Revenues

Revenues, which represent net pool revenues—related party, time charters and other revenues, net, were $63.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $10.2 million, or 14.0%, from $73.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in average TCE rates and fleet availability despite an increase in fleet utilization. Average TCE rates decreased by $9,678 from $41,249 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $31,571 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. We recognized a reallocation of prior period pool profits based on a periodic review of actual vessel performance in accordance with the pool participation agreements. This resulted in a $31 per operating day increase in our fleet's overall TCE rates for the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to adjustments related to speed and consumption performance of the vessels operating in the Helios Pool. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized a similar reallocation that resulted in a $916 decrease in our fleet's overall TCE rates. Excluding these reallocations, TCE rates decreased by $10,625 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, primarily driven by higher bunker prices, partially offset by an increase in spot market rates during this period. The average price of very low sulfur fuel oil (expressed as U.S. dollars per metric ton), from Singapore and Fujairah increased from $272 during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $508 during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Baltic Exchange Liquid Petroleum Gas Index, an index published daily by the Baltic Exchange for the spot market rate for the benchmark Ras Tanura-Chiba route (expressed as U.S. dollars per metric ton), averaged $52.790 during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to an average of $41.484 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our fleet utilization increased from 82.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 96.1% during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Charter Hire Expenses

Charter hire expenses for the vessels chartered in from third parties were $3.5 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease of $1.2 million, or 25.6%, was caused by a decrease in time chartered-in days from 192 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 139 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, due to the redelivery of one time chartered in vessel during the period.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses were $20.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, or $10,131 per vessel per calendar day, which is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time-period for the technically-managed vessels that were in our fleet. Vessel operating expenses per vessel per calendar day increased by $1,445 from $8,686 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $10,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in vessel operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, when compared with the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily the result of an increase in crew wages and related costs of $2.3 million, or $1,159 per vessel per calendar day, and an increase in operating expenses related to repairs and maintenance, spares and stores, and coolant costs of $0.7 million, or $342 per vessel per calendar day. COVID-19 related expenses were the primary driver of the increase in crew wages and related costs, particularly in crew travel and medical costs.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 28.9%, from $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This was driven by reductions of $2.4 million in cash bonuses and $1.3 million in stock-based compensation. The Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors had not yet approved cash bonuses for our named executive officers as of June 30, 2021.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs amounted to $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 37.8%, from $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease of $3.5 million during this period was due to (1) a decrease of $1.8 million in amortization of deferred financing fees and loan expenses, primarily resulting from accelerated amortization of $2.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 that did not recur in the current period, and (2) a decrease of $1.7 million in interest incurred on our long-term debt, primarily resulting from a reduction of average indebtedness and a reduced margin on the commercial tranche of the 2015 AR Facility due to the results of our Average Efficiency Ratio (which weighs carbon emissions for a voyage against the design deadweight of a vessel and the distance travelled on such voyage). Average indebtedness, excluding deferred financing fees, decreased from $676.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $600.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of our long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees of $10.0 million, was $579.1 million.

Unrealized Gain/(Loss) on Derivatives

Unrealized gain on derivatives amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.5 million loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The favorable $0.9 million difference is primarily attributable to an increase in favorable fair value changes to our interest rate swaps resulting from changes in forward LIBOR yield curves.

Fleet

The following table sets forth certain information regarding our fleet as of July 31, 2021.













































































Capacity





Sister





ECO

Scrubber





Charter





(Cbm)

Shipyard

Ships

Year Built

Vessel(1)

Equipped

Employment

Expiration(2)

Dorian VLGCs

































Captain Markos NL

82,000

Hyundai

A

2006

—

—

Pool(4)

—

Captain John NP(3)

82,000

Hyundai

A

2007

—

—

Pool(4)

—

Captain Nicholas ML(3)

82,000

Hyundai

A

2008

—

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q4 2021

Comet

84,000

Hyundai

B

2014

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Corsair(3)

84,000

Hyundai

B

2014

X

X

Time Charter(6)

Q4 2022

Corvette(3)

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Cougar

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q4 2021

Concorde(3)

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Time Charter(7)

Q1 2022

Cobra

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q3 2022

Continental

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool(4)

—

Constitution

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Commodore

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q1 2023

Cresques(3)

84,000

Daewoo

C

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Constellation

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Cheyenne

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Clermont

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Cratis

84,000

Daewoo

C

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Chaparral

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool(4)

—

Copernicus

84,000

Daewoo

C

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Commander

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

X

Pool(4)

—

Challenger

84,000

Hyundai

B

2015

X

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q4 2022

Caravelle

84,000

Hyundai

B

2016

X

—

Pool-TCO(5)

Q1 2022

Total

1,842,000

































































Time chartered-in VLGCs

































Future Diamond(8)

80,876

Hyundai





2020

X

X

Pool(4)

—







(1) Represents vessels with very low revolutions per minute, long–stroke, electronically controlled engines, larger propellers, advanced hull design, and low friction paint. (2) Represents calendar year quarters. (3) Operated pursuant to a bareboat chartering agreement. (4) "Pool" indicates that the vessel operates in the Helios Pool on a voyage charter with a third party and we receive a portion of the pool profits calculated according to a formula based on the vessel's pro rata performance in the pool. (5) "Pool-TCO" indicates that the vessel is operated in the Helios Pool on a time charter out to a third party and we receive a portion of the pool profits calculated according to a formula based on the vessel's pro rata performance in the pool. (6) Currently on a time charter with an oil major that began in November 2019. (7) Currently on time charter with a major oil company that began in March 2019. (8) Currently time chartered-in to our fleet with an expiration during the first calendar quarter of 2023.

Market Outlook & Update

Global seaborne LPG supply increased an estimated 1.5 million tons during the second calendar quarter of 2021 compared to the first calendar quarter of 2021 and a 6% increase from the same period of 2020. The majority of this increase was from the U.S. where exports reached an average of 4.4 million tons per month in the second calendar quarter of 2021. Middle Eastern LPG seaborne supply remained relatively constant with production cuts and Iranian Sanctions remaining in place.

Crude oil prices rose throughout the second calendar quarter of 2021 with Brent averaging approximately $69 per barrel, compared to $32 per barrel during the same period in 2020. Flat prices of propane and butane consequently rose, however, the percentage of propane and butane compared to crude oil dropped from the previous quarter across all major regions.

With higher seaborne supply, imports into the major consuming regions rose particularly to China, where LPG imports increased from around 5.7 million tons during the first calendar quarter of 2021 to 6.5 million tons during the second calendar quarter of 2021. After two new propane dehydrogenation plants began operating in the first calendar quarter of 2021, a new steam cracker utilizing imported propane as the feedstock started production in April 2021.

Petrochemical margins increased throughout the first calendar quarter of 2021 and this trend continued into the second calendar quarter of 2021 as a number of facilities did not return to full operation after being shut in the first quarter. This was most noticeable in the western hemisphere. Consumption of LPG as a feedstock for petrochemicals increased in the second calendar quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter with propane favored as a feedstock for the production of ethylene over naphtha. The propane-naphtha spread in north-western Europe widened to -$90 per ton on average in the second calendar quarter of 2021, compared to an average of -$23 per ton during the first quarter. Towards the end of the second quarter, however, margins for the production of ethylene via steam cracking started to decline, with the largest declines in the eastern hemisphere.

The Baltic VLGC index averaged around $53 per ton in the second calendar quarter of 2021, only $2 per ton below the performance of the Baltic Index as of the first calendar quarter of 2021.

Currently, the VLGC orderbook stands at approximately 22% of the current global fleet. An additional 70 VLGCs, equivalent to roughly 6.2 million cbm of carrying capacity, are expected to be added to the global fleet by calendar year-end 2023. The average age of the global fleet is now approximately 10 years old.

The above market outlook update is based on information, data and estimates derived from industry sources available as of the date of this release, and there can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in freight rates, export volumes, the VLGC orderbook or other market indicators will materialize. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. We have not independently verified any third-party information, verified that more recent information is not available and undertake no obligation to update this information unless legally obligated.

Seasonality

Liquefied gases are primarily used for industrial and domestic heating, as a chemical and refinery feedstock, as a transportation fuel and in agriculture. The LPG shipping market historically has been stronger in the spring and summer months in anticipation of increased consumption of propane and butane for heating during the winter months. In addition, unpredictable weather patterns in these months tend to disrupt vessel scheduling and the supply of certain commodities. Demand for our vessels therefore may be stronger in the quarters ending June 30 and September 30 and relatively weaker during the quarters ending December 31 and March 31, although 12-month time charter rates tend to smooth these short-term fluctuations and recent LPG shipping market activity has not yielded the expected seasonal results. To the extent any of our time charters expires during the typically weaker fiscal quarters ending December 31 and March 31, it may not be possible to re-charter our vessels at similar rates. As a result, we may have to accept lower rates or experience off-hire time for our vessels, which may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and operating results.

Financial Information

The following table presents our selected financial data and other information for the periods presented:























Three months ended



(in U.S. dollars, except fleet data)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Statement of Operations Data















Revenues

$ 62,950,738

$ 73,165,324



Expenses















Voyage expenses



1,356,392



815,195



Charter hire expenses



3,508,070



4,715,598



Vessel operating expenses



20,281,554



17,389,363



Depreciation and amortization



17,142,915



16,890,413



General and administrative expenses



8,038,807



11,302,976



Total expenses



50,327,738



51,113,545



Other income—related parties



632,888



468,023



Operating income



13,255,888



22,519,802



Other income/(expenses)















Interest and finance costs



(5,649,774)



(9,087,236)



Interest income



186,299



124,835



Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivatives



433,726



(495,806)



Realized gain/(loss) on derivatives



(903,718)



(806,229)



Other gain/(loss), net



(1,453,321)



(87,361)



Total other income/(expenses), net



(7,386,788)



(10,351,797)



Net income

$ 5,869,100

$ 12,168,005



Earnings per common share—basic



0.14



0.24



Earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.24



Financial Data















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 29,778,905

$ 41,114,067



Fleet Data















Calendar days(2)



2,002



2,002



Time chartered-in days(3)



139



192



Available days(4)



2,030



2,132



Operating days(5)(8)



1,951



1,754



Fleet utilization(6)(8)



96.1 %

82.3 %

Average Daily Results















Time charter equivalent rate(7)(8)

$ 31,571

$ 41,249



Daily vessel operating expenses(9)

$ 10,131

$ 8,686









(1) Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited non-U.S. GAAP measure and represents net income/(loss) before interest and finance costs, unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives, realized (gain)/loss on interest rate swaps, stock-based compensation expense, impairment, and depreciation and amortization and is used as a supplemental financial measure by management to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of derivatives, interest and finance costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment, and depreciation and amortization expense, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income/(loss) between periods. We believe that including adjusted EBITDA as a financial and operating measure benefits investors in selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives.





Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in use and should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income/(loss). Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be computed consistently with similarly titled measures of other companies and, therefore, might not be comparable with other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) for the periods presented:





















Three months ended

(in U.S. dollars)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net income

$ 5,869,100

$ 12,168,005

Interest and finance costs



5,649,774



9,087,236

Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivatives



(433,726)



495,806

Realized loss on interest rate swaps



903,718



541,705

Stock-based compensation expense



647,124



1,930,902

Depreciation and amortization



17,142,915



16,890,413

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,778,905

$ 41,114,067







(2) We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was owned or operated pursuant to a bareboat charter. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of the fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that are recorded during that period.



(3) We define time chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we time chartered-in vessels from third parties. Time chartered-in days are an indicator of the size of the fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of charter hire expenses that are recorded during that period.



(4) We define available days as the sum of calendar days and time chartered-in days (collectively representing our commercially-managed vessels) less aggregate off hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which include major repairs, drydockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys. We use available days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period that our vessels should be capable of generating revenues.



(5) We define operating days as available days less the aggregate number of days that the commercially-managed vessels in our fleet are off–hire for any reason other than scheduled maintenance (e.g., repositioning following drydocking, commercial waiting, etc.). We use operating days to measure the number of days in a period that our operating vessels are on hire (refer to 8 below).



(6) We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during that period. An increase in non-scheduled off hire days would reduce our operating days, and, therefore, our fleet utilization. We use fleet utilization to measure our ability to efficiently find suitable employment for our vessels.



(7) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, is a non-U.S. GAAP measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period–to–period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (such as time charters, voyage charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of calculating TCE rate is to divide revenue net of voyage expenses by operating days for the relevant time period, which may not be calculated the same by other companies. Note that our calculation of TCE includes our portion of the net profit of the Helios Pool, which may also cause our calculation to differ from that of companies which do not account for pooling arrangements as we do.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of revenues to TCE rate (unaudited) for the periods presented:



















Three months ended (in U.S. dollars, except operating days)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Numerator:











Revenues

$ 62,950,738

$ 73,165,324 Voyage expenses



(1,356,392)



(815,195) Time charter equivalent

$ 61,594,346

$ 72,350,129













Pool adjustment*



(59,358)



1,607,872 Time charter equivalent excluding pool adjustment*

$ 61,534,988

$ 73,958,001













Denominator:











Operating days



1,951



1,754 TCE rate:











Time charter equivalent rate

$ 31,571

$ 41,249 TCE rate excluding pool adjustment*

$ 31,540

$ 42,165







* Adjusted for the effect of reallocations of pool profits in accordance with the pool participation agreements due to adjustments related to speed and consumption performance of the vessels operating in the Helios Pool.



(8) We determine operating days for each vessel based on the underlying vessel employment, including our vessels in the Helios Pool, or the Company Methodology. If we were to calculate operating days for each vessel within the Helios Pool as a variable rate time charter, or the Alternate Methodology, our operating days and fleet utilization would be increased with a corresponding reduction to our TCE rate. Operating data using both methodologies is as follows:

















Three months ended

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020 Company Methodology:











Operating Days

1,951





1,754 Fleet Utilization

96.1 %



82.3 Time charter equivalent rate $ 31,571



$ 41,249













Alternate Methodology:











Operating Days

2,030





2,132 Fleet Utilization

100.0 %



100.0 Time charter equivalent rate $ 30,342



$ 33,935







We believe that the Company Methodology using the underlying vessel employment provides more meaningful insight into market conditions and the performance of our vessels.



(9) Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time period.

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are useful to investors in understanding our underlying performance and business trends. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP; therefore, these non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for U.S. GAAP. The following table reconciles net income and EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, respectively, for the periods presented:























Three months ended



(in U.S. dollars, except share data)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Net income

$ 5,869,100

$ 12,168,005



Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives



(433,726)



495,806



Adjusted net income

$ 5,435,374

$ 12,663,811





















Earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.24



Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives



(0.01)



0.01



Adjusted earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.13

$ 0.25





The following table presents our unaudited balance sheets as of the dates presented:





















As of

As of





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,254,455

$ 79,330,007

Restricted cash—current



5,315,951



5,315,951

Trade receivables, net and accrued revenues



293,053



202,221

Due from related parties



43,587,076



56,191,375

Inventories



1,972,428



2,007,464

Vessel held for sale



38,975,510



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,518,123



10,296,229

Total current assets



180,916,596



153,343,247

Fixed assets













Vessels, net



1,326,629,701



1,377,028,255

Vessels under construction



8,057,066



—

Other fixed assets, net



127,211



148,836

Total fixed assets



1,334,813,978



1,377,177,091

Other non-current assets













Deferred charges, net



11,372,490



10,158,202

Due from related parties—non-current



22,000,000



23,100,000

Restricted cash—non-current



82,403



81,241

Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,317,897



17,672,227

Other non-current assets



83,723



82,837

Total assets

$ 1,564,587,087

$ 1,581,614,845

Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities













Trade accounts payable

$ 14,150,781

$ 9,831,328

Accrued expenses



10,667,824



8,765,264

Due to related parties



39,023



117,803

Deferred income



1,042,433



853,983

Derivative instruments



776,168



1,100,529

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



9,646,563



9,591,447

Current portion of long-term debt



51,820,283



51,820,283

Total current liabilities



88,143,075



82,080,637

Long-term liabilities













Long-term debt—net of current portion and deferred financing fees



527,317,928



539,651,761

Long-term operating lease liabilities



5,668,299



8,080,995

Derivative instruments



3,345,497



3,454,862

Other long-term liabilities



1,563,914



1,521,260

Total long-term liabilities



537,895,638



552,708,878

Total liabilities



626,038,713



634,789,515

Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued nor outstanding



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 51,087,209 and 51,071,409 shares issued, 40,487,802 and 41,493,275 shares outstanding (net of treasury stock), as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively



510,873



510,715

Additional paid-in-capital



757,423,183



756,776,217

Treasury stock, at cost; 10,599,407 and 9,578,134 shares as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively



(114,655,294)



(99,862,114)

Retained earnings



295,269,612



289,400,512

Total shareholders' equity



938,548,374



946,825,330

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,564,587,087

$ 1,581,614,845



Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held today, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-9716, or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779, and requesting to be joined into the Dorian LPG call. A replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET the same day and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13721915. The replay will be available until August 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available under the investor relations section at www.dorianlpg.com. The information on our website does not form a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this release.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-three modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This is an irregular dividend. Future declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of our Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company's results of operations, financial condition, level of indebtedness, anticipated capital requirements, contractual restrictions, restrictions in its debt agreements, restrictions under applicable law, its business prospects and other factors that our Board of Directors may deem relevant.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's current expectations and observations regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Dorian LPG's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Dorian LPG's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

Contact Information

Ted Young; Chief Financial Officer: Tel.: +1 (203) 674-9900 or [email protected]

Source: Dorian LPG Ltd.

SOURCE Dorian LPG Ltd.

