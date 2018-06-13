A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-9716, or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779, and requesting to be joined into the Dorian LPG call.

A replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET the same day and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The pass code for the replay is 13680788. The replay will be available until June 22, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available under the Investors section at www.dorianlpg.com.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG currently owns and operates 22 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece.

Visit our website at www.dorianlpg.com

For further information:

Dorian LPG Ltd.

Ted Young

Chief Financial Officer

(203) 674-9900

IR@dorianlpg.com

Source: Dorian LPG Ltd.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dorian-lpg-ltd-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-and-conference-call-date-300666060.html

SOURCE Dorian LPG Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.dorianlpg.com

