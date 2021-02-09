Dorian Therapeutics Appoints Jeff George to Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that develops treatments for age-related diseases leveraging its proprietary senoblocker technology, today announced that Jeff George has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. George brings to the company a proven track record of leading significant global pharmaceutical companies, overseeing growth, and creating value in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

"Dorian Therapeutics is rapidly scaling our R&D programs and organization as we look to partner with leading pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to make our therapeutics widely accessible," said Maddalena Adorno, Ph.D., Cofounder and CEO of Dorian Therapeutics. "Jeff George is an excellent addition to our board and brings a wealth of leadership, strategic, and operational experience, which will help us to accelerate our efforts to create value for patients, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

"Jeff George's impressive background leading and growing organizations in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors has provided him a wealth of knowledge and experience," said Benedetta di Robilant, Ph.D., Cofounder and CSO of Dorian Therapeutics. "It is a testament to the opportunities ahead for Dorian Therapeutics that we have attracted a leader of his caliber to our board, and his experience will be a true asset to our team."

Jeff George has 20 years of global healthcare, corporate, and investment leadership experience across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. He currently serves as Managing Partner of Maytal Capital, a private equity investment and advisory firm he founded, as well as an Operating Partner at Revival Healthcare Capital, a medical-device private equity firm. Mr. George served as the global Division Head and CEO of two $10 billion divisions of Novartis, Sandoz and Alcon, between 2008 and 2016, where in parallel he served on the Novartis Group executive committee. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Wishbone Medical, and previously served on the boards of AdvaMed (the Advanced Medical Technology Association which represents the medical device industry) and Silicon Valley-based healthcare AI software firm Roam Analytics.

About Dorian Therapeutics

Dorian Therapeutics is a pre-clinical Silicon Valley biotech focused on developing treatments that counteract aging in degenerative diseases and during cellular therapy. Dorian's innovative therapeutics, called senoblockers, inhibit the process of cellular senescence while activating the regenerative capacity of tissues. Founded by two Stanford Medical School alumni, the company is backed by several venture capital firms including Blumberg Capital, The Longevity Fund, and Pacific8, as well as top biotech incubators including Y Combinator and StartX.

For more information, visit: https://www.doriantherapeutics.com/

SOURCE Dorian Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.doriantherapeutics.com

