Dorilton Capital Invests in Hennigan Engineering Company

Based in Hingham, Massachusetts, Hennigan was founded in 1967 and has been owned and operated by the Hennigan family since inception. The company utilizes custom-designed equipment to administer hydroblasting, tube cleaning, inspection and water intrusion services that prevent and alleviate issues at its clients' facilities. Demonstrated ingenuity and the consistent quality of Hennigan's work have cultivated a long-standing customer base that relies on the company to solve their most challenging jobs.

"Hennigan has earned a reputation for devising customized solutions to complex problems. We are excited about the differentiated services that Hennigan provides and their strong position in the marketplace," said Dorilton CEO, Darren Fultz.

Tim Hennigan, the company's CEO, has successfully expanded Hennigan's geographic presence and added additional services to drive growth during his tenure. He and Randy Benefield, the company's President, have overseen this period of impressive development and maintained focus on the quality and professionalism for which Hennigan has always been known.

"We at Hennigan Engineering are thrilled to have entered into a long-term partnership with Dorilton Capital. Dorilton's broad suite of advisory capabilities, understanding of the industrial cleaning sector and patient approach to investing are a few of the reasons we have pursued the relationship," said Mr. Hennigan. "We look forward to building upon our company's rich history and continuing to grow our capabilities to better service clients."

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long-term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with management teams on achieving growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. For more information, visit Dorilton's website at www.doriltoncapital.com/.

